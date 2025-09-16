Paris Saint-Germain return to the Champions League spotlight on Wednesday, opening their 2025-26 league phase at Parc des Princes against Atalanta, the Italian side that has quietly established a reputation for overachievement in Europe.

After last season’s historic breakthrough, Luis Enrique’s Parisian juggernaut begins the defence of their first continental crown with ambition, pressure, and a roster brimming with both experience and youth.

Luis Enrique’s tenure in Paris has already become a defining era.

Arriving to steady the ship, the Spaniard quickly orchestrated a domestic double in his first season, before steering the squad to an unprecedented treble that included Ligue 1, the Coupe de France, and finally the club’s first-ever Champions League trophy in May 2025.

PSG’s journey to continental glory was punctuated by decisive victories over English rivals and an emphatic dismantling of Inter Milan in the final, culminating in the competition’s largest-ever final margin.

Only the new-look Club World Cup eluded them, with a shock defeat denying them the rare quadruple.

After a brief summer hiatus, PSG resumed competition with a win over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Super Cup and followed up with a flawless start to Ligue 1, including two tight 1-0 victories before routing Toulouse 6-0.

Last weekend, a brace from Bradley Barcola secured a 2-0 triumph over Lens, reaffirming Paris’ attacking depth and positioning them to begin their Champions League defence in confident fashion.

Atalanta, conversely, arrive in Paris under a new era of their own.

The Bergamo club reached the Champions League knockout playoffs last season but fell short in the latter stages, ending the campaign third in Serie A despite posting a club-record points total.

Their previous coach, the long-serving Gian Piero Gasperini, oversaw nine years of continental and domestic overachievement, but his departure this summer handed the reins to Ivan Juric, his former Genoa player.

Juric, whose prior European experience was limited to a brief and challenging Europa League campaign at Roma, has a point to prove after a disappointing spell at Southampton.

His tenure in Bergamo began with draws against Parma and Pisa, before La Dea finally secured a 4-1 victory over Lecce on Sunday.

The Italian side’s travelling record remains impressive.

Atalanta have scored in each of their last 15 European group or league-phase away games and enter this contest unbeaten in eight, a testament to the resilience that has defined the club under successive coaches.

Juric’s challenge, however, is stark: facing the reigning champions on their home turf, PSG’s Parc des Princes, where the defending champions boast both tactical cohesion and firepower.

PSG have rested key players in recent domestic fixtures, and captain Marquinhos, along with Nuno Mendes, is expected to return.

However, injuries continue to plague the squad.

Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue returned from international duty carrying knocks, while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia joined Lee Kang-in and Lucas Beraldo on the sidelines with calf and ankle problems.

Fabian Ruiz appears fit and should anchor the midfield, providing balance amid ongoing absences.

Atalanta’s selection is similarly complicated.

Forward Nikola Krstovic is likely to partner Charles De Ketelaere, given doubts over Gianluca Scamacca, who recently withdrew from Italy duty with knee inflammation.

Former PSG target Ademola Lookman remains unavailable, recovering from a self-imposed exile, while Ederson continues to miss from midfield and Sead Kolasinac’s ACL recovery keeps him sidelined.

Krstovic has yet to score since stepping in for Serie A top scorer Mateo Retegui, whereas De Ketelaere carries momentum from his two-goal performance at the weekend and nine goal contributions in 10 Champions League matches last season.

Atalanta's Daniel Maldini attends a training session at Bortolotti training center, Zingonia, Italy, Sept. 16, 2025. (EPA Photo)

The history between these two clubs is limited but telling.

PSG defeated Atalanta 2-1 in the 2020 quarter-finals, a one-off Lisbon fixture necessitated by COVID-19, and they will look to replicate that dominance.

Luis Enrique’s men, armed with attacking flair, tactical maturity, and home advantage, are firm favourites, yet Atalanta’s reputation as resilient European competitors promises an early test of PSG’s title credentials.