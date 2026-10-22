Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 match against Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday could be postponed as French authorities seek to deploy security forces across the country amid fears of further unrest, French media reported Wednesday.

The Paris police prefecture has asked the French Professional Football League (LFP) to reschedule the fixture, which is scheduled to take place at the Parc des Princes.

Sports daily L’Equipe reported that the match could be moved to Monday, although the league had not announced a decision.

Discussions involving the authorities, the LFP and the two clubs were ongoing, with security concerns placing pressure on an already crowded sporting calendar in the French capital.

French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said Tuesday that authorities would launch a “massive” security operation for protests planned Saturday, with troops reinforcing police.

The preparations follow rioting and looting that swept through Paris and other French cities on Oct. 17, in some of the country's worst urban violence in years.

The unrest followed weeks of largely peaceful student protests and broader demonstrations over the rising cost of living and declining public services.

Authorities subsequently imposed partial curfews in parts of several cities, including Paris and Toulouse, to prevent further violence.

The potential postponement of PSG’s clash with Lyon comes as several major sporting events compete for security resources this weekend.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to face the New Orleans Saints in an NFL regular-season game at the Stade de France on Sunday, adding another major event to the capital’s security demands.

Meanwhile, the LFP has already rescheduled Toulouse’s home match against Troyes from Saturday to Sunday at the request of local authorities. The game will kick off at 5:15 p.m. local time, a day later than originally planned.

The Haute-Garonne prefecture, which oversees public services and security in the region, said the match was not considered high-risk but would still require substantial staffing.

“Although not considered high-risk, organising an event with such a large turnout requires the deployment of internal security forces and municipal police personnel,” the prefecture said.

Toulouse also has a Top 14 rugby match against Perpignan scheduled for Saturday, further stretching local security resources. In another change, the Ligue 2 fixture between Montpellier and Paris-based Red Star, initially scheduled for Saturday, has been moved to Monday.

Security measures have already been tightened around PSG matches. The Parc des Princes was under heavy security Tuesday when the Parisian club defeated Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Lyon fixture presents additional challenges because of tensions between the clubs’ supporters. Lyon fans have been barred from attending the match in Paris under a prefectural order, citing historical rivalry and the need to manage security resources.

The game also carries significant sporting implications. After seven rounds, Lyon and PSG are among a group of clubs level on 14 points at the top of Ligue 1, alongside Paris FC, Lille and Monaco. Lyon lead on goal difference, with PSG in second place.

A move to Monday would create a scheduling clash with the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London, where several PSG players are among the nominees. The club faced a similar overlap last season when a rearranged fixture coincided with the awards ceremony.

The LFP, PSG, Lyon and the Paris police prefecture did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the proposed change.