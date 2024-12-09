Paris Saint-Germain have long been one of Europe's most glamorous clubs, but despite their Qatari owners' ambitions, they have never claimed the coveted Champions League title.

Now, without their usual superstars, PSG find themselves dangerously flirting with mediocrity and facing the prospect of an early, unthinkable exit from the competition.

On Tuesday, the French giants travel to Austria to face Red Bull Salzburg in a must-win clash to keep their hopes alive in the revamped Champions League.

With only four points and three goals after five matches, PSG are currently 25th in the standings, one spot outside the top 24 needed to reach the knockout phase.

Ten points may be needed to advance, and Luis Enrique's team still have tough games against Manchester City and Stuttgart to come, meaning the pressure is on in Salzburg.

Runners-up in 2020 and semifinalists last season, PSG have not gone out of the Champions League before the knockout rounds since 2004-05, when their biggest name was Portuguese striker Pedro Miguel Pauleta.

Since the transformative takeover by Qatar Sports Investments in 2011, PSG fans have become accustomed to seeing glamorous players on their team, from Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani to Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe.

The departure of Mbappe after last season marked a change in policy, with PSG deciding to focus on building a new team with talented but unproven youngsters.

The likes of Warren Zaire-Emery, Joao Neves, and Bradley Barcola, all aged between 18 and 22, are now regulars in Luis Enrique's team, while France winger Ousmane Dembele is probably the most recognizable face.

Empty seats

The change in approach has not stopped PSG from sitting five points clear at the top of Ligue 1, despite drawing their last two matches.

However, their performances in Europe have been substandard and often simply mediocre, as they have struggled to challenge the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich.

Fans are clearly not overly enamored, with empty seats now a common sight at many PSG home matches at the 48,000-capacity Parc des Princes. This is especially concerning at a time when the club is looking at the possibility of building a much larger new stadium in the suburbs.

Without the explosive pace of Mbappe, the skills of Neymar, or the charisma of Ibrahimovic, much of PSG's football under Luis Enrique this season has been one-paced, even boring.

It all raises questions about the future direction of a club that has, in recent years, established itself as one of the world's biggest sporting brands.

'Solid foundations'

"Dream less big," said one headline in the sports daily L'Equipe last week, in a twist on the club's motto of "Dream Bigger."

"Are PSG beginning a decline?" asked another headline in the same publication. It will be impossible not to believe that is the case if they fail in the Champions League.

"PSG are the team that score the most goals and concede the fewest in Ligue 1. In the Champions League, it is more difficult," Luis Enrique said after Friday's 0-0 draw at Auxerre.

"We will go to Salzburg looking to win and score goals. We have no safety net, but that is our aim."

Luis Enrique knows the spotlight will be focused ever more firmly on him if results in Europe do not improve.

There have been reports in recent days of rifts developing between the Spaniard and leading players, who are said to be unhappy with his management style.

There is also uncertainty about the future of director of football Luis Campos, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

However, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi is sticking by Luis Enrique, telling L'Equipe: "We have a strategy for the short, medium, and long term, and I have full faith in the coach and players.

"Our project has solid foundations, and we will keep building on those."

Those foundations will nevertheless be far less solid if PSG do not rapidly improve in the Champions League, starting on Tuesday.