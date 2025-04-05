Paris Saint-Germain sealed their fourth straight Ligue 1 title on Saturday, staying unbeaten with a 1-0 win over Angers.

Desire Doue's goal gave Luis Enrique's side an unassailable 74 points, leaving them 24 ahead of second-placed AS Monaco, who can reach only 71 points even with a perfect finish.

With six rounds remaining, PSG's dominance in the French top flight is clear.

Although the first half ended goalless, PSG utterly dominated possession and took 11 shots, with Goncalo Ramos accounting for nearly half of those, but the home side could not find the net.

Ten minutes into the second half, PSG took the lead when January recruit Khvicha Kvaratskhelia floated a cross into the six-yard box, and 19-year-old winger Doue connected with a volley at the far post for his fifth league goal of the season.

Luis Enrique then made a triple substitution, with this season's top scorer Ousmane Dembele coming on, not only looking to add to his tally of 21 goals but also to get some minutes before their Champions League quarterfinal against Aston Villa.

PSG could not double their advantage as the Angers defense stood strong, but that did not stop the home fans from chanting "We are the champions" even before the full-time whistle blew.