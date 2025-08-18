Vitinha celebrated captaining Paris St. Germain for the first time with the only goal as the Ligue 1 champions launched their latest title defense with a hard-fought victory at Nantes.

A PSG side featuring only four of the men – Lucas Chevalier, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha and Bradley Barcola – who started Wednesday night's UEFA Super Cup clash with Tottenham scratched out a 1-0 win at the Stade de la Beaujoire courtesy of the midfielder's deflected 67th-minute strike.

Julien Le Cardinal clinched a point for Brest as they fought out a thrilling 3-3 home draw with Lille.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Hakon Haraldsson had the visitors 2-0 ahead with just 26 minutes gone, but Kamory Doumbia's double either side of half-time dragged the hosts back into it and, although Ngal'ayel Mukau fired Lille back ahead, Le Cardinal ensured it finished all square.

However, it proved to be a difficult day for the three promoted sides as they all went down to the only goal in their respective games.

Esteban Lepaul's ninth-minute strike was enough to ease Angers to victory over Paris FC, despite playing with only 10 men for more than half-an-hour following Louis Mouton's dismissal.

Lassine Sinayoko was Auxerre's match-winner against Lorient, while Joaquín Panichelli's 86th-minute goal handed Strasbourg all three points at Metz.

Atletico stunned

In LaLiga, Pere Milla came off the bench to head Espanyol to a 2-1 comeback victory over Atletico Madrid.

Atleti's Julian Alvarez opened the scoring with a 37th-minute free-kick and was denied a second by a post.

But the hosts were back in it with 17 minutes remaining when Miguel Rubio equalized and there was worse to come for the visitors with just six minutes remaining when Milla headed Omar El Hilali's cross past Jan Oblak to win it.

Athletic Bilbao substitute Robert Navarro snatched a 3-2 victory over Sevilla after his side had squandered a two-goal lead.

Nico Williams' penalty and Maroan Sannadi's strike had the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break, but Dodi Lukebakio and Lucien Agoume levelled it up, only for Navarro to win it nine minutes from time.

Second-half goals from Adrian Liso and Christantus Uche handed Getafe a 2-0 win at Celta Vigo as they launched their campaign in promising style.