Paris St Germain's star rightback Achraf Hakimi is under investigation in France after rape allegations were made against him, according to an announcement from a Nanterre prosecution office representative on Friday.

The Morocco international, firmly denied the allegation, according to his lawyer and his club PSG did not immediately respond to any requests for comment.

The Nanterre prosecution office said Hakimi has been placed under police monitoring and was banned from contact with the alleged victim.

French newspaper Le Parisien, which first reported the investigation, said it was opened after a woman aged 24 told police last Sunday that she had been raped.

The news comes at a crucial moment for PSG, five days ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich in which Hakimi is expected to play, having recovered from a muscle injury.

"The aim with our medical staff is for him to be available for the match against Bayern," PSG coach Christophe Galtier told a news conference on Friday. He declined to comment on the investigation.