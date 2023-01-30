Striker Folarin Balogun netted an equalizer deep into stoppage time, ensuring Reims earned a hard-fought 1-1 draw against French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Sunday night. Despite the draw, PSG remain three points ahead of second-place Lens in the standings.

Balogun, who began his career at Premier League team Arsenal and stood out throughout the game with his movement, latched onto a long pass in the sixth minute of injury time. He easily beat veteran defender Sergio Ramos for pace before confidently shooting past goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was the 21-year-old forward's 11th league goal of the season and one less than PSG's scorer Neymar.

Neymar struck in the 51st to move one behind league top scorer and teammate Kylian Mbappe, before PSG had midfielder Marco Verratti sent off for a dangerous tackle on Japan winger Junya Ito in the 59th. Verratti made his return from a thigh injury when he came on for the second half.

Midtable Reims extended its unbeaten run to 12 games, which included holding PSG to a 0-0 draw at home in October, and was the better side in the first half.

Donnarumma almost gave a goal away after 23 seconds when he hacked a back pass straight to the opposition but got away with it.

Balogun went close midway through the first half and teammate, Zimbabwean star midfielder Marshall Munetsi, also caused problems for PSG's static defense.

Referee Ruddy Buquet awarded Reims a penalty shortly after Neymar's goal for a foul on Balogun but changed his mind following a video review.

In the end, Balogun had his say.

PSG have won only one of its past four league games, losing two.

Earlier, striker Gaetan Laborde scored the winner as Nice beat Lille 1-0 to end the northern side's six-game unbeaten run.

Laborde netted in the 34th minute after Badredine Bouanani intercepted a poor back pass and set him up for a first-time finish. Lille had not lost in the league since Oct. 30.

Tempers flare

Alexandre Lacazette notched his 12th league goal of the season as Lyon won 2-0 at Corsican side Ajaccio to move into ninth place.

Tempers flared after the game as Lyon coach Laurent Blanc grabbed Ajaccio coach Olivier Pantaloni's face after they had shaken hands, and shoved him away following a verbal exchange.

Pantaloni, who played for Ajaccio as a striker in the 1990s, then walked over to Lyon's bench and clashed with Lyon's goalkeeper coach Remy Vercoutre. Security officials had to separate them as angry home fans banged on the dugout.

Lacazette cut short his postgame television interview when a lighter thrown from the crowd landed near him. Vercoutre had to be escorted away as fans insulted him and some tried to get on the field.

The visitors took the lead in the 20th when 20-year-old midfielder Johann Lepenant turned in Bradley Barcola's pass.

Lacazette, who rejoined hometown Lyon in the summer after five seasons in the Premier League with Arsenal, scored his 144th goal overall for the club in the 72nd. France's 2018 World Cup winner Corentin Tolisso and Argentina's World Cup-winning left back Nicolás Tagliafico combined to set him up.

Other matches

Dutch forward Thijs Dallinga scored twice for Toulouse in a 2-1 win at struggling Strasbourg.

Veteran striker Kevin Gameiro put the Alsace side ahead in the 20th, but Dallinga equalized for Toulouse five minutes later and struck again early in the second half.

Strikers Jeremy Le Douaron and Steve Mounie scored first-half goals for Brest in a 4-0 home win against bottom side Angers. Midfielders Franck Honorat and Pierre Lees-Melou scored after the break.

English forward Stephy Mavididi scored both goals as Montpellier got a much-needed 2-0 win at 19th-place Auxerre to move away from relegation trouble, and Clermont drew 0-0 at home to Nantes.