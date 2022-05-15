Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his side's character after it beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final on Saturday in its quest for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

The Reds edged out Thomas Tuchel's team 6-5 in the shootout after the game had finished 0-0 after extra time, lifting its eighth FA Cup trophy and the first since 2006.

"It is pure joy to be part of this club at the moment," the German manager told reporters. "There is a lot to come and a lot to play for. Tonight I decided to just enjoy this moment and not think about the next challenge. It is really special."

Liverpool, who won the League Cup in February, trails Premier League leader Manchester City by three points with two games left and faces Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28.

City travels to West Ham on Sunday before Liverpool returns to action at Southampton on Tuesday and Klopp wants his squad to drag a final effort from its weary limbs in what will be the 61st game of a marathon season.

"The quadruple, it's outstanding that we can talk about it, it's crazy," Klopp said.

"But we play Tuesday against Southampton and we have no clue who can play. I think we will have to make a few changes.

"It will be incredibly tough. The quadruple is on if you like, but also off as well. City are three points ahead and have a better goal difference. If they win at West Ham it's hard."

The quadruple chase might have been dented after Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk were unable to finish the final due to injuries.

Klopp doesn't expect them to be long-term absentees but is unsure if they will face Southampton.

"I think they will both be fine, for Tuesday we will see. We will train on Sunday and if they are available I will take it," he said.

'Absolutely incredible'

Liverpool's first FA Cup triumph since 2006 was especially meaningful for Klopp, who saluted his players for matching Chelsea blow for blow after such a grueling campaign.

"My team knows exactly what I think of them. This is a trophy for the whole club. It's massive, it means the world," Klopp said.

"You saw with the performance what it means to the players. It's massive. It's game number 60 in a very intense season and pulling out a performance like this is absolutely incredible."

Klopp also revealed that Liverpool's penalty success was in part due to their work with a company that specializes in neuroscience.

"The penalties are a lottery but we did it again. We work with a neuro company, they got in contact a few years ago," Klopp said.

"They said we can train penalty shooting. I said that sounds interesting, come over. We met, we worked together. This trophy is for them, like the League Cup."