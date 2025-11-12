Raheem Sterling has once again found himself the target of a violent home intrusion.

The Chelsea forward and his family escaped unharmed Saturday evening after masked burglars broke into their Berkshire home, marking the second such attack on the England international in just over three years.

The terrifying encounter unfolded around 6:30 p.m. at Sterling’s multimillion-pound residence on the exclusive Crown Estate, west of London.

According to early reports, a group of masked men forced entry while Sterling was at home with his partner, Paige Milian, and their four children.

Acting instinctively, the 30-year-old reportedly grabbed a knife to protect his family, confronting the intruders and forcing them to flee before they could steal anything.

A spokesperson for Sterling confirmed the incident in a statement late Saturday, emphasizing that the footballer’s main concern was his family’s safety.

“Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in this weekend,” the statement read. “He and his children were present at the time. Whilst it was the ultimate violation of privacy and safety, we can confirm that he and his loved ones are all safe. We ask that their privacy be respected at this challenging time.”

Thames Valley Police immediately launched an investigation, canvassing nearby properties for CCTV and dashcam footage.

“Officers are conducting a thorough investigation and are appealing for witnesses,” the force said in a statement. No arrests have been made, though detectives believe the burglars deliberately targeted Sterling’s property – a pattern that has become alarmingly familiar in recent years.

Deja vu

For Sterling, the incident stirs painful memories of a previous break-in that forced him to leave England’s World Cup camp in 2022.

Then, armed thieves invaded his Surrey home while his family was inside, stealing high-value watches and jewelry worth tens of thousands of pounds.

The robbery, which took place in the Oxshott area near Chelsea’s training ground, left him “devastated” and led to sweeping changes in how Premier League players secure their homes.

Security analysts say such attacks are rarely random. “These are organized groups who monitor players’ movements, sometimes using social media or insider information,” said security consultant Alex Bomberg, who advised several footballers after the 2022 incident. “It’s not about spending money on flashy systems – it’s about layers of security working together. Otherwise, someone could get hurt.”

Footballers under siege

The assault on Sterling’s home adds to a worrying trend. In recent seasons, burglars have targeted multiple Premier League stars, including Jack Grealish, whose Manchester mansion was looted for 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) in 2024, and Brighton’s Joel Veltman, attacked in 2023.

The Premier League and police have since stepped up coordination on player safety, urging clubs to provide 24-hour security patrols, panic rooms, and trained guard dogs – some costing up to 40,000 pounds each.

Sterling’s double misfortune has made him a symbol of the growing threat faced by athletes in Britain’s affluent suburbs. “It’s frightening,” a source close to the player said. “He’s done everything right – CCTV, alarms, patrols – but it’s never enough. These people are determined.”

On the pitch, a difficult chapter continues

While Sterling’s off-field ordeal has drawn sympathy across the sport, it comes during a turbulent period in his career.

Since signing from Manchester City in 2022, he has struggled to recapture the form that once made him one of England’s most dynamic forwards.

After a disappointing loan spell at Arsenal last season, he returned to Chelsea but has not featured under new manager Enzo Maresca, spending the current campaign training separately from the first team.

Negotiations with the Professional Footballers’ Association have ensured Sterling’s contractual rights are protected, but a January exit looks likely. Offers from Manchester United and Bayern Munich were considered over the summer, yet Sterling chose to remain in London for his family’s stability – a decision underscored by the latest ordeal.

Chelsea expressed public support following the attack, saying in a statement: “The club is aware of the incident involving Raheem Sterling and is providing full support to him and his family. Our thoughts are with them.”