Rangers have issued a stern warning to a section of their support after UEFA imposed sanctions over "racist and/or discriminatory behavior" during their Europa League last-16 match against Fenerbahçe.

The club condemned those responsible, emphasizing the severe consequences of such actions for the team, its reputation and its supporters.

UEFA sanctions

The UEFA found the Rangers guilty of displaying a banner that read, "Keep woke foreign ideologies out – defend Europe," during their second-leg victory over the Turkish side.

As a result, the governing body fined the club 30,000 euros ($32,360) and handed down a partial stadium closure, specifically targeting the Copland Stand for one European match.

However, the closure is suspended for two years, contingent on no further violations.

The club was also fined for separate infractions, including object-throwing and blocking public passageways.

Rangers' response

In a strongly worded statement, Rangers did not mince words about the damage such behavior inflicts.

“This punishment must serve as a severe and significant reminder to the small minority of supporters who bring the name of Rangers into disrepute,” the club stated. “Any repeat of discriminatory behavior, including illicit chanting, could lead to the closure of the famed ‘Rangers end’ for a UEFA match.”

The club highlighted the potential fallout from further violations, stressing how such penalties could harm not just Rangers' reputation but also their competitive edge.

A stadium closure in a key European fixture could severely impact the team’s performance while depriving thousands of fans of the chance to support their club.

Rangers also confirmed they are in the process of issuing lifetime bans to those responsible for displaying the offensive banner.

Pyrotechnics crackdown

Rangers took the opportunity to address further fan misconduct, specifically the use of pyrotechnics during their 3-2 victory over Celtic at Parkhead.

The club confirmed that the supporter groups involved will be directly affected by a 500-ticket reduction in their next appearance at the latter stages of the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden.

Furthermore, Rangers issued a warning that any further pyrotechnic incidents at SPFL matches could result in an additional 800-ticket reduction in future Premier Sports Cup fixtures.

Call to action

The club’s statement emphasized that the vast majority of Rangers supporters will be frustrated by the reckless actions of a few.

“The strongest asset this football club has is our support,” the statement read. “We know the overwhelming majority of our fans will be angered by these episodes and the consequences they bring. We urge all supporters to back the team in the right manner and challenge those who seek to damage the good name of Rangers.”