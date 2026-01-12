Raphinha scored twice, including a deflected winner in the second half, as Barcelona retained the Spanish Super Cup with an absorbing 3-2 Clasico victory over Real Madrid on Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, claiming a record-extending 16th title.

The Brazilian winger was the decisive figure in a final that swung repeatedly in momentum, highlighted by a chaotic end to the first half that produced three stoppage-time goals.

Robert Lewandowski also found the net for Barcelona, while Vinicius Junior and Gonzalo Garcia replied for Madrid, who were unable to force extra time despite late pressure and a numerical advantage.

Barcelona struck first after gradually asserting control in the Saudi evening heat. Flick’s side dominated possession early, patiently circulating the ball as Madrid sat deep and looked to release Vinicius on the counter.

The Brazilian forward, goalless in his previous 16 matches, was Madrid’s primary outlet and tested goalkeeper Joan Garcia with a sharp early effort after bursting down the left.

Raphinha broke the deadlock in the 36th minute, making amends moments after slicing a clear chance wide. Cutting inside from the right, he drove a low shot across Thibaut Courtois and into the far corner to reward Barcelona’s growing pressure.

Madrid responded just as the half appeared to be slipping away.

Two minutes into stoppage time, Vinicius produced a moment of individual brilliance, drifting in from the left, slipping the ball through Jules Kounde’s legs and finishing calmly inside the area to level the score.

The equaliser sparked a frantic finish to the half. Barcelona regained the lead four minutes later when Pedri released Lewandowski, who delicately chipped Courtois.

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the 2-1 goal during the Spanish Super Cup final football match against Real Madrid at the King Abdullah Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 11, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Madrid struck back almost immediately, Gonzalo Garcia reacting quickest after Dean Huijsen’s header rebounded off the crossbar to finish while falling, sending the teams in level at 2-2 at the break.

The second half unfolded at a slower tempo as both sides tightened defensively and fatigue set in. Clear chances were limited, and the match appeared to be drifting toward extra time until Raphinha struck again in the 73rd minute.

His long-range effort took a decisive deflection off defender Raul Asencio, wrong-footing Courtois and handing Barcelona a crucial advantage.

Raphinha has now scored seven goals in his last five matches across all competitions, underlining his resurgence under Flick. “He’s always there at the right moment,” Lewandowski said.

Madrid coach Xabi Alonso introduced Kylian Mbappe for the final 15 minutes as he chased an equaliser.

The France forward, sidelined earlier in the tournament by a knee sprain, struggled to find space and was largely contained. Frenkie de Jong was sent off in stoppage time for a high challenge on Mbappe, giving Madrid a late numerical edge.

Even so, Barcelona remained the more dangerous side in the closing moments. Marcus Rashford fired wide when clean through on goal, while Asencio’s last-gasp header was comfortably saved by Joan Garcia.

“However you lose, it hurts,” Alonso said. “It was a very even game, hotly contested, with a bit of everything.”

The defeat ended Madrid’s five-match winning streak and extended Alonso’s wait for his first trophy since taking charge in June.

Barcelona, meanwhile, lifted their fourth title under Flick and continued a strong run of form, having now won 10 consecutive matches in all competitions.

The Catalans, who thrashed Madrid 5-2 in last season’s Super Cup final at the same venue, will hope the victory again provides a platform for domestic success.

The last four Super Cup winners have gone on to claim La Liga, a trend Barcelona will be eager to repeat as they hold a four-point lead at the top of the table after 19 rounds.

“We’re very happy,” Lewandowski said. “It’s always special to win against Madrid.”