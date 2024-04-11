Raphinha scored two goals and substitute Andreas Christensen sealed the win with a header as Barcelona defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-2 in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Christensen headed in a corner from İlkay Gündoğan in the 77th minute, beating PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range. Donnarumma chose to stay on his line rather than challenge for the ball.

Following Christensen's decisive goal, PSG coach Luis Enrique appeared visibly disappointed.

"We made things a bit difficult for ourselves. We managed to turn things around in the second half and could have had a third (goal),” Enrique said. "Everything’s still open for us, and we will go there with ambition.”

Raphinha's performance stood out, contrasting with a lackluster showing from PSG's talisman Kylian Mbappe.

The Brazilian opened the scoring in the 37th minute, and Ousmane Dembele equalized in the 48th against their former club. Three minutes later, midfielder Vitinha put PSG ahead in a pulsating match where Dembele hit the left post moments before Christensen's goal.

Raphinha curled Barcelona ahead after Donnarumma struggled with Lamine Yamal's slick right-wing cross, which the 16-year-old Spain winger exquisitely flicked with the outside of their left foot.

Sloppy defending from both sides followed.

Mbappe's left-wing cross was cleared by Ronald Araujo and fell to Dembele, who cut inside Frenkie de Jong and slammed the ball past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Vitinha was given too much space from Fabian Ruiz's pass and slid a shot under their body.

Raphinha read substitute Pedri's superbly weighted long pass and clipped a volley past Donnarumma, making it 2-2 in the 62nd ahead of Christensen's winner. Raphinha turned and stood still, arms crossed, defying the PSG crowd jeering them.

A fan ran onto the field seconds after the final whistle but was quickly caught by stewards.

The return leg is next Tuesday in Spain.

In the other quarterfinal Wednesday, Atletico Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 at home.

The rivalry between PSG and Barcelona has intensified in recent years, with Barcelona again in the driver's seat.

PSG knocked Barcelona out in the round of 16 in 2021 but endured quarterfinal exits in 2013 and 2015. Then, in March 2017, Enrique’s Barca routed PSG 6-1 in the return leg of their last-16 match to make Champions League comeback history after losing 4-0.

PSG do not need a comeback of that magnitude but must improve.

"We pressed very high up the field, and they tried to break our lines to find (striker Robert) Lewandowski. They did it very well, and it caused us problems,” PSG captain Marquinhos said. "It’s true that the small details make the difference. Conceding a goal from a corner and allowing a second goal with the ball going in behind us. It’s something we can’t afford to do next week.”

Mbappe may need to play far better than they did in Wednesday's game, which went ahead with a reinforced security presence due to an alleged Islamic State terror threat against Champions League matches this week. Some armed police were stationed around the Parc des Princes stadium, but there were no incidents.

Achraf Hakimi’s suspension forced Enrique into a reshuffle, and he placed Marquinhos at right back. Surprisingly, midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery was on the bench.

PSG made a bright start before the visitors took control.

Lewandowski’s header from Gündoğan’s cross was cleared off the line by Nuno Gomes, and moments later, Raphinha’s low drive drew a save from Donnarumma.

Donnarumma was at fault for the opening goal when he fisted Lamina's cross down the middle of the penalty area and was then stranded when Raphinha shot the first time.