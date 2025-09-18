Rapper Cardi B is set to welcome her fourth child and her first with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, she confirmed Wednesday in an interview with CBS.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner shared her excitement, saying, "I'm excited. I'm happy," as she balances a high-profile romance, ongoing career milestones, and motherhood.

New chapter with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, and Diggs, 31, went public with their relationship earlier this year following rumors fueled by social media and paparazzi sightings.

The couple has been publicly affectionate since early 2025, sharing moments from romantic getaways, red carpet appearances – including the Met Gala in May – and social media posts.

Cardi B praised Diggs’ support in her CBS interview: "Me and my man, we're very supportive of each other."

For Diggs, a seasoned NFL veteran, the pregnancy adds to his role as a father.

He shares an 8-year-old daughter, Nova, from a previous relationship and continues to balance his football career with family life, posting glimpses of fatherhood on social media.

This season, Diggs has contributed 28 receptions for 412 yards and three touchdowns through the Patriots’ first two games.

Life after Offset

Cardi B finalized her divorce from rapper Offset earlier this year, with whom she shares three children: 7-year-old Kulture, 4-year-old Wave, and 1-year-old Blossom.

Their split followed years of an on-again, off-again marriage, but both remain committed to co-parenting.

Cardi B welcomed Blossom after the couple separated, posting on Instagram at the time, "I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!"

Album rollout

While navigating pregnancy and personal life, Cardi B is preparing to release her highly anticipated album, Am I the Drama?, on Friday.

The album features collaborations with Janet Jackson and Selena Gomez and explores themes of empowerment and self-reflection.

Lead single "Imaginary Playerz" has already racked up over 50 million views on YouTube, and Cardi B announced a world tour beginning February 2026, shortly after her expected due date.

Reflecting on her busy schedule, Cardi B told CBS, "I feel like I'm in a good space. I feel very strong. I feel very powerful that I'm doing all this work. But I'm doing all this work while I'm creating a baby." She also shared the stress of managing the album rollout, including a recent panic attack.

Legal victory and resilience

Cardi B’s recent personal victories include being cleared in a $24 million civil trial, where she had faced allegations of assault.

The jury ruled in her favor after a week-long trial.

Known for her unapologetic authenticity, Cardi B continues to expand her influence beyond music into fashion, beauty, and acting, with an Instagram following exceeding 100 million and a net worth estimated at $80 million.