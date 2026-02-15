Real Madrid moved atop LaLiga with a commanding 4-1 win over Real Sociedad, while in Italy, Piotr Zielinski struck late to lift Inter Milan eight points clear at the summit of Serie A with a victory over Juventus.

Vinicius Junior scored two penalties while Gonzalo Garcia and Federico Valverde were also on target, with Mikel Oyarzabal replying with a spot-kick to send Madrid two points clear of Barcelona, who play at Girona Monday night.

Mauro Arambarri's penalty and Martin Satriano's header, either side of halftime, saw Getafe dent Villarreal's top-four hopes as the visitors went down 2-1 at the Estadio Coliseum despite substitute Georges Mikautadze's late strike.

Borja Iglesias stoppage-time equalizer secured a 2-2 draw for Celta Vigo at Espanyol.

The visitors led at the break through Ferran Jutgla's opener, but goals from substitutes Kike Garcia and Tyrhys Dolan looked to have won it for the hosts until Iglesias' last-gasp intervention.

Toni Martinez spared Alaves blushes as they came from behind to draw 1-1 at nine-man Sevilla.

The hosts, who had midfielder Juanlu Sanchez sent off for two bookable offences inside the opening 16 minutes, went ahead through Djibril Sow as the first half drew to a close, but Martinez leveled on the hour before substitute Joan Jordan was dismissed in stoppage time.

Inter soar in Derby d'Italia

In Italy, Piotr Zielinski's sent Inter Milan eight points clear at the top of Serie A as his last-minute goal clinched a 3-2 Derby d'Italia victory over 10-man Juventus.

Juve's Andrea Cambiaso had earlier scored for both sides before fellow defender Pierre Kalulu was sent off in an eventful first half, but Manuel Locatelli looked to have claimed a point for the visitors when he canceled out Francesco Pio Esposito's header, only for Zielinski to win it at the death.

Moise Kean's penalty proved the difference as Fiorentina boosted their survival hopes with a 2-1 victory at Como.

Nicolo Fagioli and Kean struck either side of halftime to give the visitors a 2-0 lead, and although Fabiano Parisi's own goal gave the Cesc Fabregas' men hope, it died with substitute Alvaro Morata’s 89th-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence.

Ederson's first-half penalty and a second goal from Nicola Zalewski edged Atalanta to a 2-0 win at Lazio.

In Ligue 1, Wesley Said and substitute Rayan Fofana both scored twice, either side of Florian Thauvin's penalty, as Lens routed Paris FC 5-0 at the Stade Jean Bouin to climb to the top of the table.

Joaquin Panichelli's penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time denied Marseille victory as Strasbourg fought back from 2-0 down to snatch a point at the Velodrome.

Mason Greenwood and Amine Gouiri had put the hosts into a strong position, but substitute Sebastian Nanasi reduced the deficit with 17 minutes remaining before Panichelli secured a 2-2 draw from the spot.

Lille needed a late equalizer from substitute Gaetan Perrin to claim a 1-1 home draw with Brest, who had gone ahead through Remy Labeau Lascary.