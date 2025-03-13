Real Madrid triumphed 4-2 on penalties over city rivals Atletico Madrid, sealing their spot in the Champions League quarterfinals after a gripping last-16 clash ended 2-2 following extra time in a charged atmosphere at the Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Antonio Rudiger slotted home the decisive penalty after Real’s second-leg battle saw Atletico claim a 1-0 victory in regulation time, courtesy of an early strike from Conor Gallagher.

Vinicius Junior had a chance to swing momentum Real’s way but squandered a late penalty.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe is brought down by Atletico Madrid's Clement Lenglet for a penalty during the Champions League round of 16 second leg at the Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, March 12, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Controversy erupted when Atletico forward Julian Alvarez had his shootout attempt disallowed.

The Argentine slipped as he struck the ball, unintentionally making contact with both feet – an infraction that nullified what would have been a crucial equalizer at 2-2.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak saved a spot kick by Lucas Vazquez, but Marcos Llorente stroked his effort in off the post, leaving Rudiger to seal victory for the defending champions.

Real, bidding for a record-extending 16th European Cup title will face Arsenal in the last eight.

“In the end, a penalty shootout is a lottery,” Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Spanish TV Movistar Plus.

“I sensed that (Alvarez) touched the ball twice, and I told the referee. It’s not easy to see, and it’s bad luck for them. We didn’t play our best game, but we got through, and that’s the important thing.”

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez scores a penalty during the penalty shootout which is later disallowed after a VAR review for a double touch during the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid, the Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, March 12, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

After Real grabbed a 2-1 win in a scrappy first leg at Santiago Bernabeu last week, Atletico started fast when Gallagher scored after 23 seconds, firing in a first-time effort from Rodrigo De Paul’s low cross.

Atletico’s early goal put Madrid in an uncomfortable position, forcing them to patiently work through the hosts’ low defensive block.

Lackluster performances

Atletico were content to let their opponents dominate possession, confident in their ability to keep them at bay while creating several chances on the counterattack.

Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo all produced lackluster performances, failing to break down Atletico’s well-organized and disciplined defense.

Alvarez was a constant menace on the counter, with Courtois making a string of saves to deny the Argentine forward.

Real Madrid finally created a chance to equalize in the 70th minute thanks to a brilliant run by Kylian Mbappe.

Atletico defender Clement Lenglet held the France striker from behind, leading to a penalty, but Vinicius blasted his shot over the crossbar.

In the shootout, Mbappe scored first for Real, and Bellingham also converted after Alexander Sorloth netted Atletico’s opener.

Alvarez thought he had equalized, but following a VAR review, the referee signaled the infringement, leaving the stadium momentarily confused as officials took time to correct the scoreboard.

Atletico never recovered, and Rudiger sealed the win with a low shot that Oblak got a hand to, only for the ball to deflect off his glove into the net.

“It hurts because we played a great game,” Oblak told Movistar Plus.

“We lacked a little bit of luck, but the way it ended for us with Julian (Alvarez’s) penalty hurts a lot ... It’s a disappointing defeat ... heartbreaking.”