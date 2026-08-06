Real Madrid announced Thursday they had signed Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande from Leipzig for a fee estimated by the Spanish press at up to 140 million euros ($161 million) including bonuses.

That would make the 19-year-old the most expensive signing in the history of the Madrid club.

Los Blancos said in a statement that a deal had been reached with the Bundesliga side for Diomande, "who is tied to our club for the next seven seasons, until June 30, 2033."

Diomande had an outstanding World Cup, and some Premier League teams were reportedly interested in signing him. Leipzig had been saying he was not for sale.

"Moving to Real Madrid is a childhood dream come true for me," Diomande was quoted as saying in a Leipzig statement.

The young star said he was "incredibly grateful" to the German club, which "placed their trust in me and gave me the opportunity to prove myself at the highest level."

Financial details were not ​disclosed, but Spanish newspaper MARCA ​reported that ⁠the deal could be worth up to 125 million euros, plus 10 to 15 million euros in add-ons.

Madrid beat Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool to the signing of Diomande.

PSG pulled out of the running because of concerns over the size of the transfer fee, while Liverpool reportedly had a bid rejected in June.

Diomande spent one season in the German top flight with Leipzig following a switch from Spanish side Leganes in 2025.

He was the Bundesliga young player of the season, netting 12 goals and laying on eight assists.

Leipzig sporting director Marcel Schafer said Diomande "impressed us with his carefree attitude, willingness to learn, and courage from day one."

"He quickly established himself at the highest level with us, showcasing his speed, dribbling skills, and goal-scoring threat."

He said the club was proud that Diomande's performances "garnered significant international attention."

Diomande is Madrid's sixth signing this summer, following Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries and Carlos Espi.

Madrid, who hired Portuguese veteran Jose Mourinho as coach for a second spell to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, are overhauling their squad after going two consecutive seasons without a major trophy.

Los Blancos have also been linked with a move for Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri.