Real Madrid extended its own championship title record on Saturday after grabbing its its 35th La Liga title on Saturday following a comfortable 4-0 win against Espanyol.

Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added a goal each to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years.

The victory gave Madrid an insurmountable lead at 81 points with four rounds to go. It was 17 points in front of Sevilla, which drew with Cádiz 1-1 on Friday, and 18 points ahead of Barcelona, which hosts Mallorca on Sunday.

There was not a lot of time to celebrate, though, as on Wednesday Madrid is back at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium to host Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals. Madrid lost 4-3 in the first match in England.

Given it has been top since November, there was no surprise about Madrid winning a league it has dominated for months, but dips in form from Barcelona and Sevilla offered the chance for an earlier coronation than expected.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti rested Benzema and Vinicius Junior from the start for the visit of Espanyol, and Rodrygo seized his chance with two goals late in the first half. He combined with compatriot Marcelo to put Madrid ahead on 33 minutes as he steered into the far corner for only his second league goal this campaign.

Mariano Diaz, handed a rare start in attack, then won the ball back deep in Espanyol territory and Rodrygo rolled in a second with a clinical finish past goalkeeper Diego Lopez.

Eduardo Camavinga played in Asensio to slam in a third for Madrid on the counter on 55 minutes, with Luka Modric then making way for Toni Kroos and Benzema replacing Casemiro on the hour.

Benzema notched his 42nd goal in as many games this season across all competitions to seal a runaway triumph for Madrid, as Ancelotti became the first coach to win all five major European league titles.

Ancelotti adds La Liga to trophy collection

With the title, Ancelotti became the first coach to lift trophies in the top five European leagues. The Italian manager won with AC Milan in Serie A, Chelsea in the English Premier League, Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, and Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Veteran Brazilian Marcelo also reached a milestone with his 24th career title with Madrid, the most in the club's history.

The 62-year-old Ancelotti has one of the most-decorated CVs in world football and when he was lured back to Madrid for a second spell last June following the departure of club great Zinedine Zidane, he knew that his only mission was to increase Real's trophy haul.

To do that Ancelotti has not only shown astute tactical nous on the pitch but he also knows how to bring out the best in his players, both the young and experienced.

Many thought 36-year-old Croatian midfielder Luka Modric and French striker Karim Benzema, 34, were well past their prime but under Ancelotti's calm guidance, they have once again prospered.

Benzema is the league's top scorer this season with 25 goals -- his tally already more than his 2020-2021 haul.

At the other end of the spectrum, Ancelotti has also boosted the confidence of 21-year-old Vinicius Jr, who has become an integral part of a squad not only as a winger but also with his ability to score goals. Only Benzema has netted more goals than the Brazilian for Real in La Liga this season.

Ancelotti's meticulous planning and nurturing of players paid off on Saturday when he completed his collection of titles from the top five leagues.

His winning run began with steering AC Milan to the Serie A title in 2004, before triumphs in the Premier League with Chelsea in 2010, Ligue 1 with Paris St Germain in 2013 and Bundesliga with Bayern Munich in 2017 followed.

While winning La Liga would be considered as a huge achievement for many clubs and managers, for Ancelotti it only signals a job half done.

Having already won the Champions League with Real in 2014, helping the Spaniards to their fabled ‘Decima’ (10th) European crown before being sacked 12 months later, he now also stands on the cusp becoming the most successful manager in the tournament's history.

Along with Bob Paisley and Zidane, Conte has won the European Cup or Champions League on three occasions as a manager, having also led AC Milan to glory in 2003 and 2007.

With Real battling it out against Manchester City in the semi-finals of this year's tournament, the Italian will be determined to take sole ownership of that record.

To do that, however, he will first need Real to overturn a 4-3 first-leg deficit against City on Wednesday as the Spaniards chase a 17th appearance in the final of Europe's premier club competition.

It would be a remarkable achievement for a coach who arrived at Real under much scrutiny after three uninspiring seasons while in charge of Napoli in Serie A and Everton in the Premier League.

In fact, if Real president Florentino Perez had had his way, Ancelotti would not have even been at the club. However, after Perez was frustrated in his attempts to sign Massimiliano Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte, he had to settle for his fourth-choice pick.

If Ancelotti pulls off the La Liga-Champions League double this season, club faithfuls will be thanking their lucky stars that their top-three picks were unavailable.