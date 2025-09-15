Real Madrid open their quest for a 16th Champions League title on Tuesday, hosting Marseille at the Santiago Bernabeu in a clash steeped in history and high expectations.

The two sides last met in the 2009-10 group stage, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s braces securing emphatic home and away wins for Los Blancos.

Back then, under Manuel Pellegrini, Madrid topped the group but exited in the round of 16.

Fast-forward to 2025 and the competition has evolved into a 36-team league phase, where the top eight advance directly to the round of 16, while teams ranked 9th to 24th enter a playoff round.

As defending champions, Real Madrid carry both history and ambition into this expanded format.

Momentum and form

After a semifinal exit at the FIFA Club World Cup in the U.S., edged 2-1 by Al-Hilal in a match marred by controversial VAR calls, Madrid have bounced back under new manager Xabi Alonso.

The former Bayer Leverkusen boss, a 2010 World Cup winner and 2014 Champions League champion with Madrid, has implemented a high-pressing, possession-based style blending youth and experience.

Alonso’s side carried a perfect La Liga start into the international break, defeating Osasuna 3-1, Real Oviedo 4-0 in the Copa del Rey and Mallorca 2-0, boasting 65% average possession and 12 goals across the opening fixtures.

Even in a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena, despite playing an hour with 10 men after Dean Huijsen’s contentious red card, Madrid held strong.

Kylian Mbappe and Arda Güler scored on either side of the sending-off, maintaining Madrid’s unbeaten start.

Mbappe, now 26, leads with six goals and three assists in all competitions, while 20-year-old Güler continues to impress after early career injuries.

Madrid remain the only team with a 100% record after four La Liga matches, atop the table with a +9 goal difference and just two goals conceded.

Alonso’s proactive pressing and defensive resilience have already begun to shape a side that is both dominant in possession and tough to break down.

European aspirations

Turning to Europe, Madrid aim to improve on last season’s league phase, where they finished 11th overall and exited in the quarterfinals to Manchester City after advancing through the playoff round.

Their Bernabeu form remains formidable, unbeaten in 15 consecutive Champions League home matches (12 wins, 3 draws).

Historically, Madrid have dominated Marseille, winning all four previous encounters in Europe, scoring 12 goals and conceding just three.

Resurgent but vulnerable Marseille

Marseille return to the Champions League main draw for the first time since 2022-23, following a strong second-place Ligue 1 finish under Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian manager has implemented progressive, attacking football, averaging 2.2 goals per game domestically.

Marseille’s European record remains mixed – they last reached the quarterfinals in 2011-12 but have struggled in group stages since.

Their 2025-26 Ligue 1 start has been inconsistent, winning two home games but losing both away.

Still, Friday’s 4-0 home demolition of Lorient highlighted their attacking potential.

Mason Greenwood scored a hat-trick, with Pavard, Gomes and Aguerd also contributing, signaling a squad capable of challenging Madrid’s defensive lines.

However, French teams historically struggle at the Bernabeu, with Marseille seeking their first-ever win over Madrid and only two French victories in 28 visits to the stadium across competitions.

Team news

Madrid will be without Antonio Rüdiger (thigh), Jude Bellingham (ankle), Ferland Mendy (hamstring) and young striker Endrick (knee).

Eduardo Camavinga’s fitness is uncertain, while Federico Valverde and Franco Mastantuono may push for recalls.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could rotate back in, sharing duties with Dani Carvajal.

Marseille will be missing goalkeeper Ruben Blanco and defender Pol Lirola, with forward Amine Gouiri doubtful after a head injury.

Defender CJ Egan-Riley returns from suspension, while Geronimo Rulli and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang push for recalls.