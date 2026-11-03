Real Madrid will look to maintain their perfect start to the UEFA Champions League when they visit AEK Athens on Wednesday, with the Spanish giants aiming to extend their winning streak and strengthen their position among the league phase leaders.

Los Blancos have collected nine points from their opening three matches to sit fourth in the 36-team standings. AEK, meanwhile, occupy 29th place with three points after a promising opening victory was followed by two heavy defeats.

The Greek side began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over LASK Linz but have struggled since, losing 3-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk on Oct. 14 before suffering a 5-1 defeat against Manchester City six days later.

Marko Nikolic's team have also endured a difficult domestic run, losing four of their last five matches across all competitions, including consecutive defeats against PAOK and Panathinaikos. Wednesday's meeting therefore presents a demanding challenge for a side searching for a response in front of its home supporters.

However, AEK can draw some encouragement from their previous encounters with the Spanish giants. The teams have met four times in European competition, with AEK winning once, Real Madrid claiming one victory and the other two matches ending in draws.

Their first meetings came in the 1985 UEFA Cup first round. AEK secured a 1-0 victory in the first leg but were comprehensively eliminated after Real Madrid responded with a 5-0 win in the return fixture.

The sides met again in the 2002-03 Champions League group stage, drawing both encounters. Their meeting in Athens ended 3-3, leaving AEK unbeaten at home against the Spanish club.

Real Madrid's record against Greek opposition on the road also offers the hosts some encouragement. The Spanish side have won only one of their last eight away UEFA matches against Greek teams, drawing five times.

Despite those historical challenges, Real Madrid arrive in Athens in considerably better form. The capital club have won their last six matches in all competitions, recovering strongly from a 2-1 defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Madrid derby before the previous international break.

They head into Wednesday's contest after a comfortable 3-0 victory over Racing de Santander in La Liga, while their most recent European outing produced an emphatic 4-1 win against RB Leipzig.

With nine points from three matches, Real Madrid remain firmly in contention near the top of the Champions League standings. Their remaining league phase opponents are PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal, LASK Linz and Shakhtar Donetsk, making another victory important as they look to secure a favorable position ahead of the knockout rounds.

AEK will be without goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, who is sidelined with a hand injury. Joao Mario and Lazaros Rota are also doubts after falling ill and will need to be assessed before kickoff.

Former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic is expected to lead the hosts' attack. The 28-year-old has enjoyed a productive campaign, scoring seven goals in 15 appearances.

Barnabas Varga is another attacking option for Nikolic, with the forward leading AEK's scoring charts after finding the net nine times in 13 appearances across all competitions.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, could welcome back Federico Valverde after the Uruguay international returned to training following a hamstring problem. He has a strong chance of making the squad, although his availability for a starting role remains uncertain.

Vinicius Junior is also available, with the Brazilian expected to return to the starting lineup on the left wing after serving a domestic suspension.

However, Rodrygo, who is recovering from a knee injury, and Raul Asencio, sidelined with a leg problem, will miss the trip.

Yan Diomande could be handed a starting role on the right, allowing Arda Güler to move into central midfield. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe are expected to feature in the attacking setup as Real Madrid look to maintain their impressive European form.