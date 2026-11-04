Real Madrid are preparing to bring tennis legend Rafael Nadal into their boardroom, with the club proposing the 22-time Grand Slam champion for a director's position.

The Spanish giants announced Wednesday that their board had agreed at a Nov. 4 meeting to submit Nadal's appointment to the General Assembly of Delegated Members for ratification on Nov. 21.

Nadal, 40, has been an honorary member of Real Madrid since 2011 and maintains a close relationship with club president Florentino Perez. His proposed appointment would bring one of Spain's most celebrated athletes into the administration of one of the world's most prominent soccer clubs.

"For Real Madrid and for all Madrid supporters, it is a source of immense pride that a figure of his sporting and human stature, a benchmark of Spanish and world sport, should become part of our board of directors and, in this role, contribute to the present and future of our club," Real Madrid said in a statement.

The club also emphasized that Nadal's appeal extends beyond his achievements on the court, highlighting his humility, respect for opponents, commitment to charity and dedication to sport as qualities that reflect Real Madrid's identity.

Nadal welcomed the proposal, expressing his gratitude to Perez and the board for the opportunity.

"I want to thank president Florentino Perez and the board for proposing that I join the board of directors of Real Madrid," Nadal wrote on X.

"I have accepted this proposal with great excitement, I'm eager to learn and to contribute everything I can."

One of the most successful players in tennis history, Nadal retired in November 2024 after a career that included 92 ATP singles titles, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cup triumphs with Spain.

His greatest dominance came at the French Open, where he won a record 14 men's singles titles, cementing his reputation as one of the sport's all-time greats. He also spent time at the top of the world rankings during a career defined by his rivalry with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Nadal's connection to Real Madrid has also fueled speculation about a possible future in club leadership, with the Spaniard openly expressing an interest in becoming president one day.

In 2023, he said he would like to occupy the position but questioned whether he had the qualifications and experience required.

However, he distanced himself from reports linking him to a presidential challenge ahead of this year's elections, which Perez won in June to secure another four-year term.

Perez, 79, defeated challenger Enrique Riquelme in the club's first contested presidential election in two decades. Riquelme had opposed proposals to bring outside investment into Real Madrid, which is owned by its members, known as socios.