The governing body of referees in England acknowledged a "significant human error" following Luis Diaz's disallowed goal in Liverpool's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz thought he had drawn his team level after Son Heung-min's opener at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Diaz unleashed a powerful shot into the back of the net sending the Liverpool faithful into celebration, believing they had witnessed a sensational equalizer but their joy was short-lived.

The referees' governing body in England, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), was forced to make a stunning admission.

They acknowledged a "significant human error" in disallowing Diaz's goal for an offside that never was.

In their statement, PGMOL stated: "The goal by Luiz Diaz was disallowed for offside by the on-field team of match officials. This was a clear and obvious factual error and should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention; however, the VAR failed to intervene."

The revelation left fans and pundits alike confused.

How could such a blatant error go uncorrected by VAR? The PGMOL promised a full review into the matter, but that offered little solace to Liverpool, who missed a golden opportunity to leapfrog to the top of the Premier League table following Manchester City's shock 2-1 loss to Wolverhampton earlier in the day.

Referee Simon Hooper (C) checks the VAR display before giving a red card to Liverpool's Curtis Jones during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, London, UK., Sept. 30, 2023. (EPA Photo)

As if the officiating controversy was not enough, the match took another astonishing turn in the dying moments.

Joel Matip, usually a stalwart in Liverpool's defense, inadvertently directed Pedro Porro's low cross into his own net during stoppage time.

The heartbreaking own goal handed Tottenham an improbable victory and left Liverpool stunned.

But Liverpool's misery did not end there.

Curtis Jones saw red in the 26th minute for a reckless challenge on Yves Bissouma, reducing Liverpool to 10 men.

Then, in a stunning twist, substitute Diogo Jota picked up two quick yellow cards, leaving Liverpool with just nine men for the remainder of the match.

Jones's red card came after a VAR review.

Liverpool's Diogo Jota (L) receives a red card from the referee Simon Hooper (R) during the English Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, London, UK., Sept. 30, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Initially shown a yellow card by referee Simon Hooper for a late tackle on Bissouma, the decision was upgraded after the official consulted the pitchside monitor.

Replays showed Jones had made dangerous contact with his studs on Bissouma's shin, prompting VAR to intervene.

Despite being down to nine players, Liverpool displayed admirable resilience.

Virgil van Dijk's header found its way to Cody Gakpo, who calmly controlled the ball and fired it past Guglielmo Vicario, leveling the score just before halftime.

Liverpool, with their backs against the wall, valiantly defended their goal, while Tottenham struggled to break through their compact defense.

Richarlison had a chance early in added time but headed the ball straight at Liverpool's goalkeeper, Alisson.

Liverpool even had opportunities on the counterattack to snatch a dramatic victory before Matip's cruel own goal ultimately sealed their fate.