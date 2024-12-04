Two captains face Premier League disciplinary action for refusing to participate in the league’s Rainbow Laces campaign.

As part of the league's Rainbow Laces initiative, 20 Premier League clubs were provided rainbow-colored armbands for their captains to wear during weekend and midweek matches.

However, Ipswich Town’s Sam Morsy, a British-born Egyptian international and practicing Muslim, chose not to wear the armband during matches against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

Morsy’s decision, Ipswich confirmed, was rooted in his religious beliefs.

While the club expressed respect for Morsy’s choice, it reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an inclusive environment, stating, “We will continue to grow an environment where all are valued and respected.”

In contrast, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, a devout Christian, made his stance clear in a different way.

During Palace's match against Newcastle, Guehi wore a rainbow armband inscribed with “I love Jesus,” using a heart symbol instead of the word “love.”

The Football Association (FA) quickly intervened, reminding Guehi and Palace that religious messages on clothing or equipment violate FA regulations under Rule A4.

For his next match against Ipswich, Guehi wore an armband that read, "Jesus loves you," again using the heart symbol.

The FA is now considering possible sanctions for Guehi’s non-compliance.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner defended his captain, stressing the importance of respecting Guehi’s personal beliefs.

"Marc is a great guy, very humble, and we shouldn’t make this bigger than it is. We are all against discrimination and support the campaign," Glasner said.

The Rainbow Laces campaign, launched in 2013 in partnership with Stonewall, aims to promote allyship and dialogue with sexual minority groups.

While wearing the rainbow armband is not mandatory, it has become a symbol of support, and its voluntary nature was reflected in past decisions, such as former Sheffield United captain Anel Ahmedhodzic opting for a standard armband last season.

These incidents mirror similar controversies elsewhere in football.

In France, Nantes fined striker Mostafa Mohamed for refusing to wear a rainbow-colored jersey, while Monaco’s Mohamed Camara received a four-game suspension for covering an anti-homophobia message on his team's shirt during the season’s final game.

At the heart of these events lies the growing tension between personal religious convictions and the demand to support social causes, raising critical questions about the balance between freedom of expression and the expectations placed on athletes.