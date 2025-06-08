The United States endured a third consecutive defeat under coach Mauricio Pochettino, losing 2-1 to Türkiye in a friendly match Saturday in Hartford, Connecticut.

Pochettino, whose team lost to Panama and Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League finals in March, was without several starters, including captain and AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic.

Almost a year out from the start of the World Cup, which the USA is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico, Pochettino used the match to take a look at some of those on the fringes of his squad.

One of those, Houston Dynamo midfielder Jack McGlynn, put the home side ahead in the second minute in spectacular fashion.

The 21-year-old picked the ball up on the right flank, cut inside and then curled a beautiful shot from 20 yards out into the far corner.

It was an intense start from a hungry-looking USA, but Türkiye soon found their footing and began to apply pressure on the USA back line.

Arda Güler missed a great chance, unmarked in the box, he leaned back and fired over the bar and then Orkun Kökçü forced debutant keeper Matt Freese into a fine save with a fierce drive.

The visitors' pressure paid off in the 24th minute but it was gifted to them by USA midfielder Johnny Cardoso who, attempting to play out from the back, clipped a pass against Güler which ricocheted past Freese and into the net.

Less than three minutes later, Türkiye had the lead after the USA defense was unable to clear and the ball fell to Kerem Aktürkoğlu who drove home.

Pochettino's men were much better after the break though and were unfortunate not to draw level – Max Arfsten headed wide from close range and Patrick Agyemang had a shot on target but the best opportunity fell to Malik Tillman.

Substitute Tyler Adams floated a lovely cross to the back post but with all the goal to aim at, Tillman headed straight at Türkiye keeper Berke Özer.

As the USA pushed forward in search of an equalizer, Türkiye had a late chance to make it 3-1 but after a swift counterattack Barış Alper Yılmaz screwed his shot wide.

"For the first time, for a few camps, there were more positives than negatives," said midfielder Adams.

"I think we have a lot of room for growth, if you asked me in March, I would say that we were far away but after a performance like that, there's a lot more positives that we can take away," he added.

The USA face Switzerland in Nashville on Tuesday.