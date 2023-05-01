In a thrilling derby match, Beşiktaş emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over log leaders Galatasaray, bolstering their hopes in the championship race.

Under coach Şenol Güneş, the Black Eagles have steadily climbed the ranks since parting ways with former coach Valerien Ismael after the 11th week.

With Güneş at the helm, Beşiktaş have increased their ball possession rate and goal average while also displaying formidable defense.

Adding some key players, during the winter transfer period, has also been a game-changer for the team.

In the first 11 weeks, they gained 19 points, but Güneş's arrival fired them to amass 43 points in 19 matches, averaging 2.26 points per game. In this period, they scored 37 goals while conceding only 15.

Beşiktaş's recent unbeaten run in the Süper Lig is impressive, with the team having gone without a loss in their last 10 matches.

The last time they were defeated was in the 23rd week against Sivasspor.

In the last 10 weeks, the team has won eight matches (one of which was a forfeit) and drawn twice.

The players brought in during the winter transfer period have been instrumental in the team's success.

For instance, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Omar Colley, Alexander Maxim, Onur Bulut and the returning Vincent Aboubakar have contributed significantly and created healthy competition within the squad.

Abubakar has scored eight goals, while Hadziahmetovic has netted once.

Güneş has included Aboubakar, Colley, Hadziahmetovic, and Onur Bulut in the top 11 in many matches, and Maxim has been brought in as a substitute.

Beşiktaş have played three derbies this season and emerged victorious in two.

They lost to Galatasaray in the 13th week but defeated Fenerbahçe 4-2 in the 27th week, dominating Galatasaray 3-1 in the 32nd week.

The Black Eagles dominated their opponents with double the average in these two critical victories.

Beşiktaş have conceded only 29 goals in 31 matches, making them the second team to have conceded the fewest goals in the Süper Lig this season.

They have kept a clean sheet in 10 matches, except for one forfeited game.

The remaining weeks of the league will see Beşiktaş play four matches against Antalyaspor, Adana Demirspor, Kasımpaşa, and Konyaspor as their opponents.

If everything goes well, Beşiktaş are poised to clinch the Süper Lig title in the 34th week due to Gaziantep FK's withdrawal from the league.

Meanwhile, their main rivals, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, with 70 and 67 points, respectively, will have to play five and four matches each, making the former's path to the championship all the more arduous.