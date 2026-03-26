Rodri has left the door wide open to a potential move to Real Madrid, admitting a return to Spain appeals as he weighs his future at Manchester City following years at the Premier League’s relentless peak.

The Spain international has been the defining presence at the base of City’s midfield under Pep Guardiola, orchestrating play with precision while anchoring one of Europe’s most dominant sides.

His influence reached its pinnacle with the 2024 Ballon d’Or, a recognition that elevated him beyond system player status into global elite territory.

But after seven seasons in England, the toll is beginning to surface.

Rodri spoke candidly about the Premier League’s intensity, describing it as both thrilling and unforgiving, a competition that demands constant physical and mental output. That reality, combined with his recent injury struggles, has prompted a period of reflection.

“I’d like to return, yes, obviously,” he said, acknowledging the pull of La Liga, where he first developed his game.

The timing of those remarks is significant. Rodri will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season, placing him in a position of leverage.

City are pushing to secure his long-term future, fully aware that his role is central to Guardiola’s structure. Yet the absence of a new agreement leaves the situation open, and increasingly, external interest is gaining relevance.

His recent injury history adds further context.

A serious cruciate ligament injury sidelined him for an extended period, disrupting both his rhythm and City’s balance.

He later admitted the break exposed mental fatigue built up over years of relentless competition, but also offered a reset.

Rodri described returning with renewed energy and enthusiasm, a claim already backed by his performances.

His commanding display in City’s 2-0 Carabao Cup final win over Arsenal underlined his enduring quality, restoring the control and composure that define his game.

His immediate focus remains on regaining peak condition ahead of the 2026 World Cup, a tournament he views as pivotal. But beyond that horizon, his openness toward Madrid has sharpened attention.

Despite his past ties to Atletico Madrid, Rodri dismissed any emotional barrier to joining their city rivals, pointing instead to football’s evolving landscape where such moves are no longer unthinkable.

“You can’t turn down the best clubs in the world,” he said, referencing Madrid’s stature and the aura of the Santiago Bernabeu.

Inside the Spanish club, admiration for Rodri is well documented.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, he is highly regarded within Madrid’s hierarchy, particularly for his ability to dictate high-pressure matches. However, any concrete move depends first on the player’s own decision.

That decision will extend beyond football. Family considerations, lifestyle and long-term ambitions are all expected to shape his thinking, making this a deeply personal crossroads rather than a purely professional negotiation.

For Manchester City, the implications are profound. Rodri is not easily replaced, his positional intelligence and control forming the backbone of Guardiola’s system. His absence has already shown how vulnerable City can become without him.