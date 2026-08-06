Spain midfielder Rodri has authorized Barcelona to start talks with Manchester City for a potential transfer, a report said Thursday.

"Today Barcelona is closer to being able to consider this transfer than yesterday," a source from the reigning La Liga champions told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

"We have now secured the player's agreement to open negotiations with Manchester City," the source said, confirming Spanish press reports.

Barcelona's move could hijack eternal rivals Real Madrid's reported interest in the 30-year-old as Los Blancos seek to strengthen their midfield under new manager Jose Mourinho.

However, Rodri's green light for the talks offers "no guarantee" about a transfer to Barcelona, the club source added.

Catalan media said Rodri was convinced by a phone call from Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, who has reportedly demanded from club management the recruitment of an experienced defender or midfielder.

Defensive solidity has been identified as an area of weakness at Barcelona and a serious knee injury looks set to keep usual captain Frenkie de Jong out of the Blaugrana's midfield for months.

Rodri picked up the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament as he captained Spain to their second World Cup crown at this year's competition in North America.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner amassed trophies at City under Pep Guardiola, including four Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League, scoring the winning goal against Inter Milan in the final.

Yet City are reportedly willing to let the former Atletico Madrid player go for around 60 million euros ($69 million) with one year left on his contract.

Having already suffered a series of knee injuries in recent times, Rodri underwent a minor back operation in late July, raising doubts about his fitness for the start of the new season.

He did not feature in City's pre-season friendly against Inter Milan in Hong Kong last weekend, which marked Enzo Maresca's first game in charge of the Premier League side.

Maresca said Rodri would not join the squad in Seoul for the two remaining games on the club's Asia tour, against a K League all-star team and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid this week.

He earlier said he expected Rodri to stay.