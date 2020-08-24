Serie A side Hellas Verona signed defender Mert Çetin from AS Roma on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

"Best of luck for this new challenge," Roma wrote on Twitter.

Çetin joined Roma last summer from Turkish Süper Lig side Gençlerbirliği, but only made six appearances across all competitions last season.

Roma reportedly has a buy-back option worth 15 million euros ($17.7 million).

The 23-year-old made his debut for the Turkish national team in November.

Verona finished the 2019-2020 season ninth in the Serie A.