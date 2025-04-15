The weekend’s Rome derby descended into chaos, leaving 24 police officers injured, one person arrested and at least 40,000 euros ($45,000) in damage – much of it from torched garbage bins.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the destruction after violent clashes erupted Sunday, when fans attacked riot police in a crowded area ahead of the Serie A showdown between Lazio and Roma.

“I am disgusted,” Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri said. “It’s unacceptable that hooligans turn a day of sport into a battlefield.”

Some 2,000 police officers were stationed at various flashpoints around the Stadio Olimpico and moved in when Lazio’s hard-core “ultra” fans attempted to push through a restricted area.

Fans reacted by launching fireworks and other objects at the officers. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons.

The derby was restored to an 8:45 p.m. kickoff this season after six years of earlier start times to avoid violence. Next year’s matches will likely start earlier again.

Lazio and Roma both expressed solidarity with the injured officers and condemned the violence.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Rome derby has been plagued by violence for years.

In 2004, the match was suspended due to a false rumor that police had killed a boy outside the stadium.

In January, a car went up in flames outside the stadium before this season’s first derby.