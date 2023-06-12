Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho embarked on a special journey to Istanbul, not for a match on the pitch, but for a hair care experience.

Intriguing tests were conducted on the iconic figure, followed by the application of a designed vitamin support with a unique formula, aimed at fortifying the roots of his hair and preventing hair loss.

Dr. Levent Acar, the founder of Cosmedica, expressed his elation at Ronaldinho's decision to seek their expertise, highlighting the global stature of the legendary player.

"We are thrilled to welcome visitors from various countries to our clinic. This signifies a remarkable milestone for Türkiye," Dr. Acar emphasized.

Throughout his illustrious football career, Ronaldinho graced the hallowed grounds of European elite clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Milan.

Earning the FIFA Footballer of the Year and Ballon d'Or awards on two occasions, he etched his name in the annals of football history in letters of gold.

Now, the enigmatic Ronaldinho found himself as a guest at the hair transplant clinic, Cosmedica, located in Istanbul's Etiler district.

The clinic offered him a unique vitamin regimen, expertly crafted to strengthen the roots of his hair and stave off any further thinning.

Adding a touch of glamor to the occasion, Ronaldinho also took center stage in a commercial shoot for Cosmedica, further cementing his association with the company.

Dr. Levent Acar, the visionary behind Cosmedica, revealed the circumstances that led Ronaldinho to seek their assistance.

"Last year, we successfully conducted a hair transplant for a Brazilian football player who represented the German national team. Coincidentally, he happened to be a close friend of Ronaldinho. Upon his recommendation, Ronaldinho approached us for his hair concerns, experiencing thinning and hair loss. We administered a specially tailored vitamin treatment, yielding great satisfaction. Additionally, Ronaldinho's older brother, Roberto, had been grappling with hair loss, having undergone unsuccessful procedures elsewhere. Seeking a reliable solution, he turned to our clinic, where we conducted a hair transplant with favorable outcomes. Ronaldinho expressed immense contentment, lauding the clinic's exceptional organization, focused approach to hair transplantation and expansive facilities. We are also planning a hair transplant procedure for him, eagerly anticipating the results. Known for his magical skills on the field, we took the opportunity to film a commercial during his visit, hoping it resonates positively with viewers," Acar added.

Acar went on to celebrate the burgeoning reputation of Türkiye as a hub for health tourism, underscoring the significance of the influx of visitors from various countries.

This phenomenon, he believed, attested to Türkiye's exceptional quality of health care services, catering to diverse needs across all levels.

Acar emphasized the crucial factors contributing to this success, including medical ethics, favorable outcomes and strong referrals.

Türkiye has become a haven for hair transplants, with approximately 1,000 procedures being performed each day during the peak season, showcasing its remarkable added value.

Cosmedica, in particular, stands out for its unwavering commitment to medical discipline, evidenced by its consistent participation in congresses and the constant pursuit of cutting-edge medical devices.

The clinic takes pride in manufacturing its own devices, a distinctive attribute recognized and valued by patients seeking meticulous attention to detail.

After his revitalizing hair care session, Ronaldinho generously signed autographs for the Cosmedica staff, the guests attending the event and the members of the press, leaving an indelible mark of gratitude on those who had the privilege of sharing this unique experience.