Cristiano Ronaldo insists the hunger that has defined his career remains intact, and the chase for 1,000 career goals is firmly alive after he was named Best Middle East Player at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Sunday.

The award, received for the second consecutive year, served as both recognition and reaffirmation for the 40-year-old Portuguese forward, who continues to defy football’s traditional timelines.

Standing on the Globe Soccer stage, Ronaldo spoke with the same conviction that has followed him from Lisbon to Manchester, Madrid, Turin and now Riyadh – age, he insists, has not diluted ambition.

“It’s hard to continue playing, but I am motivated,” Ronaldo said. “My passion is high and I want to continue. It doesn’t matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe. I always enjoy playing football.”

His motivation is backed by numbers few players in history can approach.

Ronaldo’s latest goals came just a day earlier, when he struck twice for Al Nassr in a 3-0 win over Al Okhdood, lifting his official career total to 956 goals for club and country.

The figure leaves him 44 goals shy of 1,000, a milestone he has openly declared as his next – and perhaps final – great pursuit.

“You know what my goal is,” Ronaldo said. “I want to win trophies and I want to reach that number that you all know. I will reach it for sure, if no injuries.”

Against Al Okhdood, Ronaldo once again showcased the full range of his finishing.

He opened the scoring in the 31st minute with a poacher’s close-range finish following a corner before delivering a moment of improvisation just before halftime, flicking in a spectacular backheel during stoppage time.

A third goal was later ruled out for offside, underlining his constant threat throughout the match. A late strike from a teammate completed the scoreline.

The victory was more than routine. It carried historical significance, as Al Nassr became the first team in Saudi Pro League history to win their opening 10 matches.

The club now sit perfect at 30 points from 10 games, four clear of reigning champions Al Hilal, and have surpassed the previous league record of nine straight opening wins set in the 2018-19 season.

Ronaldo’s contribution has been central to that run.

With 12 league goals already this season, he remains joint-top of the scoring charts and the focal point of Al Nassr’s attack.

His influence extends beyond goals, shaping tempo, movement and belief within a squad built to challenge on all fronts.

The match marked the resumption of league play following a regional break earlier this month, and Ronaldo wasted no time in reasserting control.

Even at 40, his physical preparation, disciplined lifestyle and obsessive attention to detail continue to separate him from peers well past retirement age.

Since joining Al Nassr, Ronaldo has played a defining role in elevating the Saudi Pro League’s global profile.

He has broken scoring records, collected individual honors and remained relentlessly productive, even as rivals such as Al Hilal continue to push the title race to its limits.