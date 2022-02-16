Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo ended a six-game goal drought and helped the Red Devil's pick up a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion Tuesday.

The win lifted Ralf Rangnick's United back into the Premier League top four.

Ronaldo, without a goal since December and dropped to the bench by the interim manager in some recent matches, struck five minutes after halftime with a superb finish after being played in by Scott McTominay.

Brighton had been the better side before halftime with United again looking disjointed and lacking spark.

But its hopes of responding after falling behind were damaged when Lewis Dunk was sent off after a foul on Anthony Elanga, an initial yellow card being upgraded to red.

Even then United was unconvincing and Brighton's Jakub Moder curled an effort against the crossbar before former United striker Danny Welbeck headed over a late chance.

Bruno Fernandes gave the scoreline a flattering look with a well-taken solo goal in stoppage time as United moved above West Ham United into the fourth spot with 43 points from 25 games.