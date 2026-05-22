Cristiano Ronaldo has finally won a major trophy with Al-Nassr.

The 41-year-old Portugal star scored twice in a 4-1 win over Damac to help Al-Nassr clinch the Saudi Pro League title on Thursday. It's the team's first major trophy since Ronaldo joined more than three years ago.

Ronaldo lifted the trophy just two days after being named in Portugal’s roster for the World Cup, which would mark a record sixth appearance at the tournament. He is the all-time leading men's international goalscorer, with 143 goals.

The victory secured top spot for Al-Nassr, two points ahead of city rival Al-Hilal, which finished second despite completing the 34-game season undefeated.

Ronaldo struck his 27th and 28th league goals of the season in the second half after Sadio Mane and Kingsley Coman scored on either side of halftime to put Al-Nassr in control.

Al-Nassr was leading 2-1 when Ronaldo restored his team's two-goal cushion just past the hour mark, curling a free kick from the left side through traffic and into the net.

He added his second eight minutes from time, finishing high from close range to seal the result as celebrations began. Visibly emotional, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was taken off to a standing ovation with three minutes remaining.

It is Al-Nassr’s 11th league title and first since 2019.

Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and team members celebrate with the trophy after winning the Saudi Pro League, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 21, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Trailblazer

Ronaldo, 41, who had been without a major club trophy since winning Serie A with Juventus in 2020, arrived in the oil-rich kingdom to great acclaim in 2023 and wept as he watched the final minutes from the bench.

He adds the Saudi championship to his English, Spanish and Italian titles and five Champions League medals.

Ronaldo opened the door to a series of big-money Saudi signings when he joined Al-Nassr following an unhappy second spell at Manchester United.

Neymar and Karim Benzema were among those to follow after Ronaldo inked a two-and-a-half-year deal estimated at 200 million euros ($232.4 million), which was extended for two years in June 2025.

The stated aim was to turn the Pro League into one of the world's top five football competitions, measured by player quality, stadium attendances and commercial success.

In December 2024, Saudi Arabia was confirmed as host of the 2034 World Cup, as it pushes to decouple its economy from oil and attract business and tourists, partly via the buzz of sports.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo poses with the Saudi Pro League trophy after winning the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Damac Club, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 21 May 2026. (EPA Photo)

With a record 664 million Instagram followers, Ronaldo has been a highly visible ambassador.

Tears and protest

Ronaldo was the Pro League's top scorer in his first two seasons, with his career tally now at 973 – tantalisingly close to the 1,000-goals milestone.

His Saudi stint has not always been smooth. In 2024, he was left in floods of tears when Al Nassr lost the King's Cup final to Al-Hilal on penalties, denying him his first Saudi title.

This season, he disappeared from Al-Nassr's line-up for three games in an apparent protest at Benzema's transfer to rival team Al-Hilal.

Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr were among the stable of Saudi teams owned by the Public Investment Fund, the country's $900 billion sovereign wealth fund.

Before Thursday, Ronaldo's only silverware with Al-Nassr was the 2023 Arab Club Champions Cup. He was also disappointed on Saturday, when Al-Nassr lost to Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final.