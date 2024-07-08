Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has stated that it is too early for Cristiano Ronaldo to decide on his international future after the Selecao's disappointing Euro 2024 exit to France.

In Friday's quarterfinal rematch of the 2016 final, where Portugal won 1-0, Ronaldo started but continued to struggle with scoring at the Volksparkstadion.

Despite efforts from both sides, the 39-year-old Ronaldo, his Portuguese teammates and their French opponents failed to score in 90 or 120 minutes of play in Hamburg.

Portugal seemed to have the upper hand in the penalty shootout, having previously defeated Slovenia with Diogo Costa's remarkable triple save.

Meanwhile, France had been ousted by Switzerland on penalties in the round of 16 at Euro 2024.

Although Ronaldo successfully converted both of his shootout penalties, placing his shots perfectly into the bottom corner, Joao Felix hit the post, and Costa could not repeat his earlier heroics, allowing France to score all five of their penalties.

After Ronaldo and Portugal's exit, the 39-year-old expressed disappointment over his first major international tournament without scoring a goal, confirming he won't feature in another Euros.

While Ronaldo's plans for the upcoming Nations League and the 2026 World Cup, where he could play at age 41, remain uncertain, Martinez faced questions about his future postgame.

However, the Selecao coach remained tight-lipped, citing the raw emotions of their recent defeat: "No. It's too soon. The pain is still fresh. No decisions are being made individually right now."

Ronaldo aims to compete in the 2026 World Cup, adding to his record six European Championships appearances.

If selected, he could become the first male player to participate in six World Cups.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is likely to continue into the U.S. event, marking his sixth World Cup, while Mexico's Guillermo Ochoa could extend his tally to five appearances.

Ronaldo's relentless drive for individual brilliance, despite being a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, evokes admiration from some and anguish from others who see him grappling with his evolving form.

While the Portugal captain continues to score prolifically for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, suggesting his club career isn't winding down soon, the same cannot be said for his international aspirations.

Despite struggles and missed opportunities during the Euros, Martinez rarely considered substituting Ronaldo, except for a final group stage match against Georgia. This steadfast support may pressure teammates to pass to him even when it's not ideal, owing to his formidable reputation.

Unlike lesser-known players who might not get the same privilege of completing full games, Portugal has ample attacking talent, including Diogo Jota and Goncalo Ramos, both relegated to peripheral roles in Germany.

With an impressive international tally of 130 goals and 47 assists in 212 matches, Ronaldo is not ready to retire quietly.

However, the time may have come to pass the mantle to a new generation of Portuguese stars.