Cristiano Ronaldo scored Al-Nassr’s second goal as the Saudi Pro League champions overcame an hourlong security delay to beat Uzbekistan’s Neftchi 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite on Monday.

Kickoff was delayed after Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense issued a safety warning 15 minutes before the scheduled start in Riyadh, which has been targeted by missiles launched by Yemen-based Houthi rebels in recent days.

Despite the disruption, Al-Nassr took the lead in the 33rd minute when Angelo’s strike took a deflection and found the net. Ronaldo doubled the advantage nine minutes later.

The 41-year-old scored after Sadio Mane delivered a looping cross from the left that Aiman Yahya directed into Ronaldo’s path with his chest. The Portuguese forward then lashed the ball into the bottom corner with a shot on the turn.

Alisher Odilov pulled one back for Neftchi six minutes into the second half, but Ikromjon Alibaev’s red card for a foul on Mohamed Simakan in the 65th minute and an own goal by Anvarjon Gofurov 13 minutes later sealed the win for Al-Nassr.

Meanwhile, defending champion Al-Ahli scored twice in the second half to claim its first win of the new campaign, beating United Arab Emirates side Al-Wasl 3-1.

Roger Ibanez put Al-Ahli ahead with a 20th-minute header, but Pedro Malheiro equalized in the third minute of first-half stoppage time.

Goals from Trincao and Feras Al-Brikan in the 58th and 91st minutes, respectively, moved Al-Ahli to four points from its opening two matches.

“We created also in the first half, but in the second half we made our goals, and I think that was the difference,” Trincao said. “Physically, we were a little bit better, and that was the key to changing the game.”

Houssine Rahimi scored twice as Al-Ain defeated Air Force Club 4-1 in Basra, while Hossein Goudarzi’s 60th-minute goal earned Iran’s Esteghlal a 2-1 win over Al-Gharafa.

A last-minute penalty from Dostonbek Khamdamov salvaged a 1-1 draw for Pakhtakor against Brendan Rodgers’ Al-Qadsiah in Tashkent, while Iran’s Tractor were held to a 0-0 draw by Qatar’s Al-Shamal.

The top eight finishers in the 16-team league phase in both East and West Asia will advance to the knockout rounds.