Cristiano Ronaldo added presidential glamor to his Saudi chapter on Tuesday, joining a star-studded White House dinner hosted by President Donald Trump in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The global football star was seated near the front of the East Room, close to where Trump and the crown prince addressed senior officials from both countries and high-profile business figures, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

During his remarks, Trump singled out Ronaldo for recognition, noting that he had introduced the Portuguese star to his teenage son.

Ronaldo has become the marquee face of Saudi football since signing with Al-Nassr in late 2022 on a reported $200 million-per-year deal. The 40-year-old extended his stay with the club in June, agreeing to a two-year renewal with the team, which is majority-owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, chaired by the crown prince.

Trump thanked Ronaldo for attending. He said his youngest son, Barron, is a “big fan” of the forward and that the 19-year-old was impressed to meet him.

“Barron got to meet him. And I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you,” Trump said.

Prince Mohammed was visiting the White House for the first time since a period of diplomatic isolation began in 2018 after the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul.

U.S. intelligence agencies determined that the crown prince likely approved the operation.

He has denied involvement.

It was a rare U.S. trip for Ronaldo, who has not played in the country since 2014.

In 2017, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that Ronaldo had years earlier paid $375,000 in hush money to a woman who accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009. Ronaldo’s lawyers said the sex was consensual, and no criminal charges were filed.

Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 World Cup after FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, shaped a fast-track bidding process two years ago that helped ensure there was no rival bid.

Ronaldo promoted the bid and said last December, when Saudi Arabia’s win was confirmed, “After what I see, I’m more convinced that 2034 will be the best World Cup ever.”

Ronaldo is set to play in a record sixth World Cup next year after Portugal qualified Sunday for the tournament co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

However, he likely will be suspended by FIFA for Portugal’s opening game next June after receiving the first red card of his 23-season national team career last week.

Portugal will learn its World Cup opponents on Dec. 5 at the tournament draw, which Trump is scheduled to attend at the Kennedy Center in Washington.

Trump has closely aligned himself with the 2026 World Cup. In the Oval Office, he keeps a copy of the golden trophy on loan from FIFA president Gianni Infantino.