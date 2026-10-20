Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for 30 days and fined 255 euros ($285) for walking out on Portugal's national team camp, with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) ruling Monday that the punishment was adequate for the veteran forward's disciplinary breach.

The 41-year-old received the minimum suspension permitted under federation regulations, which stipulate bans of between one and six months for players who leave the national team without authorization.

The FPF said Ronaldo formally admitted the facts underlying the charges in a statement submitted Friday, while his remorse and clean disciplinary record helped reduce the sanction.

The federation's disciplinary committee described the punishment as "adequate and sufficient," adding that the fine represented the maximum permitted after mitigating circumstances were considered.

Ronaldo can appeal the decision but had previously apologized to supporters and said he would accept whatever punishment the federation imposed. He had not immediately commented publicly on the announcement.

The suspension took effect Oct. 1, the day Portugal faced Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. Having already served 19 days of the ban, Ronaldo is expected to be eligible for Portugal's next match against Denmark on Nov. 14, followed by a game against Wales three days later.

The dispute began during Portugal's Nations League campaign when Ronaldo was left on the bench in a 1-0 win over Norway on Sept. 27. The forward had warmed up but was not brought into the match, prompting him to accuse coach Jorge Jesus of going back on an agreement to give him playing time.

Ronaldo subsequently left the national team camp on Sept. 30 after learning he would not start against Denmark.

Portugal went on to win against Denmark and Norway again without their captain, securing qualification for the quarterfinals with two matches to spare. The team also won its opening match against Wales, in which Ronaldo played.

In a social media statement published shortly after his departure, Ronaldo maintained that he remained committed to international football despite the disagreement with Jesus.

"I will be available, as I have always been until today, to compete and win for our national team," he wrote.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner accused Jesus of breaking his promise to introduce him against Norway. He also claimed the coach had failed to deliver on several points they had agreed upon in a conversation before the Denmark match.

Among the proposed talking points was a comparison with Brazilian great Pele and Argentine legend Diego Maradona, arguing that asking a player of such stature to warm up without bringing him onto the field was a mistake.

Jesus addressed the controversy several days later, saying he would select Ronaldo for Portugal if the forward remained active and interested in representing his country while playing for Saudi club Al Nassr.

Ronaldo acknowledged his mistake in a statement issued Oct. 6, expressing regret and accepting that disciplinary action could follow. The FPF cited his admission and remorse as important factors in determining the length of the suspension.

The Portugal captain remains the country's all-time leading scorer and the record appearance-maker in men's international football.

He did not directly address Monday's announcement on Instagram. Instead, he posted a photograph of himself preparing to train with Al Nassr, accompanied by the caption: "Putting in the work."