The Portuguese football legend and Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo was caught in a public outburst toward his team's coaches during their King Cup of Champions semifinal against Al-Wehda.

Al-Nassr were trailing 1-0 when Ronaldo lost his cool at half-time and was visibly agitated, shaking his head and disapproving looks toward his team's bench.

Ronaldo, who missed a golden chance early in the game, began to remonstrate with the coaching staff, gesticulating wildly before storming off the pitch to the locker room.

Unfortunately for Al-Nassr, they could not overturn the deficit and ultimately lost the match 1-0.

Ronaldo's stint with Al-Nassr has been far from smooth sailing, having joined the club in the summer of 2021.

While the Portuguese talisman has scored 11 goals in 11 league games, he has been involved in several controversial incidents on and off the pitch.

In their previous game, a defeat to title rivals Al-Hilal, fans witnessed Ronaldo making an obscene gesture toward the opposition fans chanting for his rival, Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo was also embroiled in a post-match argument with Al-Feiha players in the Saudi Pro League match earlier this month, accusing them of time-wasting.

Ronaldo was caught in a similar tantrum in March, kicking a water bottle after Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Nassr 1-0.

Ronaldo's behavior during his tenure at Al-Nassr is a cause of concern for the team's management and fans. They hope the superstar can channel his frustrations positively on the pitch in future games.