Cristiano Ronaldo was on fire on Saturday, proving his supremacy once again by netting his 850th goal as Al-Nassr slammed Al-Hazm 5-1.

Ronaldo's Saudi Arabian odyssey took an unexpected turn in his debut season with Al-Nassr.

While the prolific Portuguese striker found the back of the net with his trademark flair, silverware eluded him – an unusual scenario for the legendary Ronaldo.

However, this season dawned with a different aura, a promise of redemption.

Al-Nassr made a resounding statement by clinching the coveted Arab Club Champions Cup, edging out archrivals Al-Hilal in a pulsating final that spilled into extra time.

The triumph secured their ticket to the 2023-2024 AFC Champions League, thanks in no small part to Ronaldo's virtuoso performance, including a brace in the Cup final.

The Saudi Pro League began on a slightly shaky note with two early losses for Al-Nassr.

But just when doubts began creeping, the team mounted a remarkable resurgence, with Ronaldo leading the charge.

In their latest outing, Ronaldo once again showcased his magic, delivering a masterclass of a performance that featured a goal and two crucial assists in Al-Nassr's emphatic 5-1 thrashing of Al-Hazm.

With that goal, Ronaldo became the first player ever to achieve the remarkable feat of scoring 850 official goals in his career.

Al-Nassr's ambitions have soared to new heights with Ronaldo in peak form, a footballing maestro weaving dreams of silverware.

As he nets goal after goal, Ronaldo is not just leading the Saudi Pro League; he is dominating it, both as a scorer and a provider of crucial assists.