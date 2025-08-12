Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has officially proposed to Georgina Rodriguez, his partner of nine years and mother of their children.

The announcement on Monday sent waves across social media and sports circles, celebrating the couple’s journey from a chance meeting to a powerhouse family unit.

Rodriguez, 31, Argentine-Spanish model and influencer, shared the joyful news on Instagram with a dazzling photo of her hand, featuring a massive diamond engagement ring atop Ronaldo’s.

The ring, a stunning solitaire with an estimated 20+ carat diamond and side stones, instantly became a viral sensation.

Jewelry experts have valued it in the millions, praising its clarity and size.

Accompanying the image, her heartfelt caption read: “Yes, I do. In this and in all my lives.” The post, shot in their Riyadh home, quickly attracted millions of likes and congratulatory messages, including shout-outs from football legends Lionel Messi and Neymar.

Long time coming

The couple shares a blended family of five children, a testament to their deep commitment.

Together, they have two daughters: Alana Martina, 7, and Bella Esmeralda, 3.

They also suffered heartbreak with the loss of Bella’s twin brother, Angel, a tragedy Rodriguez has openly discussed as a moment that strengthened their bond.

Georgina also helps raise Ronaldo’s three older children: Cristiano Jr., 15, already carving out his own path in Al-Nassr’s youth academy, and twins Mateo and Eva Maria, 8, born via surrogacy.

The family’s life in Riyadh, where Ronaldo moved in early 2023 to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, is often on display through warm social media glimpses – from luxury vacations to everyday moments in their lavish residence.

Rodriguez embraces local culture, promoting women’s empowerment and children’s health through her philanthropic and fashion work.

From Gucci sales assistant to global power couple

Their story began humbly in 2016 in Madrid, where Rodriguez worked at a Gucci store.

She recalled the moment Ronaldo walked in with his eldest son: “It was butterflies in my stomach.” What started as a spark grew into a deep, public partnership by 2017, weathering fame, career shifts, and personal losses together.

Ronaldo, at 40, remains one of football’s greatest with five Ballon d’Or trophies, a record 140 UEFA Champions League goals, and 128 goals for Portugal.

Despite being snubbed in the 2025 Ballon d’Or nominations – his first absence since 2003 – he shrugged off the omission, calling the award “fictitious” and reaffirming his focus on team success and approaching 900 career goals.

Riyadh residency and ambitious future

Ronaldo extended his Al-Nassr contract through 2027 in June 2025, with a deal reportedly worth up to $936 million including bonuses.

His role also includes partial club ownership post-retirement, aligning with his business ventures from hospitality to his CR7 brand.

To manage his workload, the club plans to reduce his playing time by 25% next season to keep him fit for the milestone goal of 1,000 career strikes.

Off the pitch, Ronaldo is a global ambassador for the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, promoting youth engagement in sports and gaming.

He turned down other club offers to remain loyal to Al-Nassr and focus on family, including for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025.