December 2022 will forever be etched in Cristiano Ronaldo's memory as a month he would rather forget.

The World Cup in Qatar, a stage where he had envisioned greatness, turned into a bitter disappointment, culminating in what can be labeled as one of the lowest points in his illustrious career.

The myriad of factors that contributed to this failure made it all the more agonizing.

Ronaldo's relationship with the national team had always been solid, a source of pride and inspiration.

Yet, for the first time, Portuguese fans openly criticized their beloved star.

The weight of their expectations was crushing, and it became evident that something had to give.

Adding to the turmoil was Ronaldo's desire to leave Manchester United for a top European club, a move that failed to materialize.

The pressure began to chip away at his indomitable facade, leading him to question fundamental aspects of his career, including his commitment to the national setup.

However, it was precisely during this harrowing period that Cristiano Ronaldo displayed a rare vulnerability, emerging from the ashes stronger than ever.

Seeking solace within the embrace of his family, he embarked on a profound journey of self-discovery.

The post-World Cup reflections revealed a newfound perspective – an acknowledgment that the pinnacle of success can often blind one to the realities of life.

Enter his move to Al-Nassr, a transformative shift that provided precisely what he needed: the freedom to play for the sheer pleasure of it, liberated from the relentless weight of expectation.

Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawon at Al Awwal Park at King Saud University, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 18, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Here, in the twilight of his career, Ronaldo found the joy that had perhaps eluded him for years.

While some aspects of his game have evolved over time, certain qualities remain unaltered.

His work ethic, undiminished physique, and razor-sharp eye for goals are a testament to his enduring greatness.

What is even more remarkable is the evolution of Cristiano Ronaldo off the pitch.

He was once a player who seldom graced press conferences or engaged with the media.

That has changed drastically. Now, he readily addresses the press during Portugal's training camps, appearing affable and approachable in mixed zones.

Those closest to him bear witness to a transformed personality.

Ronaldo has drawn closer to everyone around him, and on the field, he has embraced a new role as a mentor and role model.

He recognizes that the game does not always need to revolve around him; instead, he is there to support and, when needed, deliver his signature goal-scoring brilliance.

Cristiano Ronaldo's journey has also taken him to uncharted territories.

He ventured to countries he had never visited before, such as Iran, where he received a head-of-state welcome for an Asian Champions League match.

Thousands of adoring fans traced his every move, from the airport to the hotel via bus, creating a jubilant spectacle.

He even had to make a late-night appearance at his window, kindly asking them to lower the volume and allow him some much-needed rest.

More importantly, he has demonstrated his compassionate side.

He privately met with a disabled child and an artist, revealing the depth of his humanity beyond the pitch.

As Ronaldo continues to revel in his footballing journey with less pressure, he draws nearer to the people who admire him.

He is in his element, relishing each moment, and is resolute in his desire to move forward without being weighed down by the distant future.

His immediate goal is to be at his very best for Euro 2024.

Still, those who have followed his remarkable career closely cannot help but notice a glint in his eye, a subtle acknowledgment that he is also keeping an eye on the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada, and Mexico – a prospect that, given his enduring brilliance, might just be within his reach.