Cristiano Ronaldo has criticized Erik ten Hag’s negative attitude, advising the Manchester United manager to aim for the Premier League title despite the need for a "rebuild from the ground up."

The Portugal star, now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, had a fallout with Ten Hag before his second stint at Old Trafford ended in late 2022.

Ronaldo asserts that while sweeping changes are needed at his former club, Ten Hag should still set ambitious goals and not dismiss the possibility of winning major trophies in the interim.

Ten Hag has said he is "quite confident" about winning more silverware this season after lifting the League Cup and FA Cup over the past two years. However, in July, he stated his team is a "long way away" from being ready to win the Premier League, which they have not claimed since Alex Ferguson's final season in charge in 2013.

"Manchester, they need to rebuild everything, in my opinion," Ronaldo said on the "Rio Ferdinand Presents" podcast, set to be released on Thursday.

"The coach, they say they cannot compete to win the league and Champions League. Manchester United coach, you cannot say that you're not going to fight to win the league or Champions League.

"You have to be, to mentally say, listen, maybe we don't have that potential, but I cannot say that. We're going to try. You have to try."

United defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup final in May but had their worst Premier League campaign last season, finishing eighth. The 20-time English champions have lost two of their opening three matches this season.

"This club needs time to rebuild because it's still one of the best clubs in the world, but they need to change," Ronaldo said.

"They understand that. This is the only way. This is why they are starting to change again, the structure of the club, the president, the infrastructure, and everything. The owners of the club."

Bright future

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe completed his purchase of a minority stake in the club in February and has since overseen major changes in the club hierarchy after taking control of football operations.

"I believe that the future will be bright," Ronaldo said. "I believe, but they don’t depend only on the talents. It’s more than that. It’s the whole club, not only players, but the club, everything as a unit, united.

"They have to rebuild from the bottom. If not, they cannot compete. It will be impossible."

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo, who spent six seasons with United earlier in his career, scored 27 goals in 54 appearances during his second spell at Old Trafford after signing from Juventus in 2021.

Following his exit just over a year later, he claimed he felt "betrayed," saying of Ten Hag: "I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me."

However, the 39-year-old said he still loves the club.

"I’m not happy with the way it all happened, but in the same way, we cannot control some points of our life sometimes, but it’s done, already done," he said.

"To prove that I’m right or wrong, this is not my issue anymore. I say what I have to say and for me, it’s done."

He added: "I love that club. I’m not that kind of guy who forgets the past."