Al-Ittihad resurfaced as Saudi Pro League champions, clinching the title for the first time since 2009 with a resounding 3-0 triumph at Al-Feiha, eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr to claim the prestigious accolade.

A third-minute strike by Ahmed Sharahili and two goals from Romarinho secured victory for Al-Ittihad, who made amends for losing the title on the final day of last season.

The Jeddah club have 69 points, five more than Al-Nassr, who drew 1-1 with Al-Ettifaq, with one round left to play. Saturday's result sealed Al-Ittihad their ninth league title.

Sharahili gave the visitors the perfect start, turning in Igor Coronado's free-kick at the far post in the third minute.

Romarinho headed in the second from another Coronado free kick during the first-half stoppage time. The Brazilian scored his second five minutes from the end.

The result handed former Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo his first top-flight league title.

Ronaldo endured another frustrating outing in Dammam and was substituted in the second half as Al-Nassr were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Ettifaq.

Youssoufou Niakate put Al-Ettifaq ahead two minutes before the break, while Brazilian Luiz Gustavo equalized for Al-Nassr in the 56th minute.

Ronaldo will finish his first season in the country empty-handed after joining the club in January.