Cristiano Ronaldo is teetering on the brink of leading Portugal to another major football tournament, less than a year after his international career seemed to be hanging by a thread.

It was an uncertain future that awaited the five-time Champions League winner when he departed Manchester United in November, and Portugal suffered an early exit from the World Cup in Qatar, dropping him from the national squad.

His move to Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr was no surefire ticket to success, but Ronaldo has emphatically silenced the skeptics.

Now, as Friday dawns, Portugal stand on the precipice of securing its place at the next year's European Championship in Germany.

This would be a deeply personal triumph for Ronaldo, who had boldly declared that his illustrious career was far from over when he left the European club football scene to join Al-Nassr last December.

His impact has been nothing short of sensational; not only did he inspire luminaries like Neymar and Karim Benzema to follow him to the Saudi league, but he also spearheaded Portugal to its best-ever performance in a European qualifying campaign, winning all six matches in Group J.

The upcoming match against Slovakia holds the key to qualification, and for Ronaldo, it could be the chance to relive the glory he tasted in 2016 with Portugal at the tournament.

The stars are aligning for both Ronaldo and Portugal.

In an intriguing subplot, the Portugal coach, Roberto Martinez, has also found redemption.

Criticized for failing to maximize the potential of Belgium's golden generation, which included talents like Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, Martinez left his post after the World Cup.

Now, he is on the verge of another chance to capture a major trophy, an opportunity that eluded him with Belgium.

Firing Bellingham

Jude Bellingham's meteoric rise continues to captivate the football world.

Real Madrid's young sensation matched Ronaldo's record of 10 goals in his first 10 games.

Such a feat had not been seen since Ronaldo's own arrival at the club in 2009.

Bellingham's emergence as a star has been especially striking after the departures of Ronaldo, Neymar, and Lionel Messi to new destinations.

He is now a linchpin in the England team, setting up a high-stakes encounter with Italy at Wembley Stadium, reminiscent of the Euro 2020 final.

Captain Mbappe

In the City of Lights, Kylian Mbappe's final season with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has not gone as smoothly as he might have hoped.

PSG's current standing in third place in the French league and their recent loss to Newcastle in the Champions League cast doubts over their ability to capture the elusive Champions League title – a coveted prize for Mbappe.

Despite training separately, there is still a glimmer of hope that the Les Bleus skipper might extend his contract with the club.

In the international arena, Mbappe will look to secure qualification for the European Championship, providing another opportunity to achieve glory with his national team.

Azzurri revival

The revival of Italian flair has been orchestrated by Luciano Spalletti, who transitioned from Napoli to the helm of Italy's national team after leading Napoli to its first Serie A title in 33 years.

Italy's attacking prowess was on full display as they triumphed over Ukraine, reigniting their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Italy now sit in second place in Group C, right above Ukraine, with the return match set for an encounter on Nov. 20.

The Azzurri have an extra card to play, as they have played one match less than both Ukraine and the group leaders, England.

The upcoming matches against Malta and England at Wembley promise to be pivotal moments in Italy's quest for Euro 2024 qualification.

Spalletti has brought the magic of Napoli to the international stage.