Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi silverware dreams were dashed once more on Wednesday night, as Japan’s Kawasaki Frontale pulled off a gutsy 3-2 win over Al-Nassr in the AFC Champions League semifinals in Jeddah.

Despite marquee names and a raucous Saudi crowd behind them, Al-Nassr couldn’t outmatch Kawasaki’s clinical edge or their sheer resilience.

The Japanese side, unheralded and unfazed, will now meet fellow finalists Al-Ahli on Saturday – with both clubs chasing a maiden continental crown.

Kawasaki’s Tatsuya Ito opened the scoring with a moment of pure magic in the 10th minute, hammering a first-time volley from the edge of the box that silenced the King Abdullah Sports City.

The former Hamburg winger, who likened sharing the pitch with Ronaldo to “a video game,” led the charge with pace and poise.

Sadio Mane responded for Al-Nassr before the half-hour mark with a deflected equalizer. Ronaldo nearly tilted momentum in his team’s favor, rattling the woodwork with a signature header soon after. But Kawasaki struck again just before the break – Ito bursting through the defense to force a save, which Yuto Ozeki pounced on to restore the lead.

Al-Nassr threw bodies forward after halftime, but Kawasaki absorbed the pressure and struck a vital third. Veteran sub Akihiro Ienaga poked home from close range in the 76th minute, giving the J-League side a 3-1 cushion that proved decisive.

Ayman Yahya gave Al-Nassr late hope with a long-range effort in the 87th minute, and big-money January signing Jhon Durán came close to equalizing. But Kawasaki held firm, denying Ronaldo – who had scored in the quarterfinals against Yokohama – a shot at the final.

“This is more than a win,” Ito said post-match. “It’s history for Kawasaki, and for Japanese football.”

Al-Ahli awaits in the final after dispatching Al-Hilal 3-1 in an all-Saudi semi on Tuesday.