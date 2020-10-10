Russian national football team announced Saturday that veteran right-back Mario Fernandes tested positive for COVID-19 and dropped from the squad ahead of Sunday's UEFA Nations League match against Turkey.
Fernandes, 30, was diagnosed after he was tested along with other players Friday for UEFA's pre-match mandatory testing.
He was isolated from the rest of the squad and does not show any symptoms, the team said in a statement, adding that rest of the squad tested negative.
No other player was included in the squad to replace the Brazilian-born defender, who is playing for CSKA Moscow.
Russia currently holds the lead in Group 3 of League B with two victories, while Turkey is the third spot with a draw and loss.
