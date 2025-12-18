Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Matvey Safonov emerged as the hero, saving four penalties to steer the French champions to the Intercontinental Cup after a tense 1-1 draw with Flamengo ended in a dramatic shootout Wednesday.

The Russian showed ice-cold composure at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, repeatedly denying Flamengo’s takers as PSG clinched a 2-1 victory on penalties.

The triumph marked PSG’s sixth title of 2025 and its first Intercontinental Cup, capping a golden year that already included Ligue 1, the French Cup, the Trophy of Champions, the Champions League and the European Super Cup.

Luis Enrique’s side struck first when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored in the opening half, but Jorginho pulled Flamengo level with a penalty shortly after the hour to force the shootout.

Flamengo, chasing a third major title this year after winning the Brazilian championship and the Supercopa do Brasil, proved a tough nut to crack, again underlining the strength of South American football following the Club World Cup earlier this year.

“We can be proud of ourselves. We played a great match against a tough opponent,” PSG midfielder Warren Zaire-Emery said. “Now we have to continue like this because the toughest part of the season is still ahead of us.”

Both teams traded early chances in an open first half, with PSG initially thinking they had taken the lead when Fabian Ruiz finished into an empty net after a poor clearance by Agustín Rossi.

The goal was overturned after a VAR review, with the referee ruling the ball had gone out of play in the buildup.

Flamengo responded by stepping up its pressing and began to unsettle the PSG back line, forcing Safonov into action when Bruno Henrique’s shot was blocked and Erick Pulgar followed up with a long-range effort that the goalkeeper saved.

PSG were then dealt a blow on the half-hour when Lee Kang-in, struggling with a left thigh injury, was forced to leave the pitch.

The breakthrough came against the run of play in the 38th minute as PSG struck on the counter. Senny Mayulu’s diagonal pass released Desire Doue down the right, and his low cross was only half-cleared by Rossi, allowing Kvaratskhelia to convert from close range with his left foot.

Flamengo nearly leveled before the interval when Pulgar met Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s corner at the far post but headed narrowly wide, leaving PSG to reach the break holding a slender lead.

PSG appeared in control in the second half until Marquinhos tripped de Arrascaeta in the box, and Jorginho sent Safonov the wrong way with the resulting penalty to equalize in the 62nd minute.

Joao Neves and Doue had chances as PSG pushed for a second, but Flamengo held firm and Luis Enrique replaced Doue with Ousmane Dembele.

Flamengo threatened on the break, and the French side were forced to defend desperately five minutes from time.

PSG had opportunities in quick succession through Neves, Dembele and Bradley Barcola in the first half of extra time, but Flamengo were physically up to the task.

PSG threw caution to the wind in the closing stages, with clear chances for Dembele and Barcola, whose deflected shot went just wide in the 117th minute. Nuno Mendes forced a fine save from Rossi a minute later, and the final was decided on penalties.

Safonov conceded from the first spot kick before denying Saul Niguez, Pedro, Leo Pereira and finally Luiz Araujo.

Vitinha and Mendes converted for PSG, while misses by Dembele and Barcola proved inconsequential.