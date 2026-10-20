Mohamed Salah scored again as Trabzonspor beat Beşiktaş 2-0 in the Süper Lig, taking his tally to eight goals in the opening eight rounds and leaving him alone at the top of the league's scoring charts.

The Egyptian forward has accounted for eight of Trabzonspor's 18 goals in the league this season, establishing himself as the driving force behind the Black Sea club's attack.

Salah has also scored in European competition, finding the net in Trabzonspor's 4-2 victory over KuPS Kuopio in the UEFA Conference League.

Salah's goal against Beşiktaş allowed him to finish the eighth round as the Süper Lig's leading scorer, one goal ahead of three players tied for second place.

Başakşehir's Eldor Shomurodov, Amed Sportif Faaliyetler's Gift Orban and Fenerbahçe's Vedat Muriqi have each scored seven goals.

Salah's consistent scoring has helped Trabzonspor maintain a potent attack, with the Egyptian contributing nearly half of the team's league goals through the first eight rounds.

Happy hunting ground

Seven of Salah's eight league goals have come at home, where he has scored in all four of his appearances at Papara Park.

He opened his home scoring account with a hat trick against Galatasaray, added two goals against Başakşehir and scored once each against Gençlerbirliği and Beşiktaş.

His only league goal away from home came against Amed Sportif Faaliyetler, despite Trabzonspor losing that match 2-1.

Salah also scored on the road against KuPS Kuopio in the Conference League, extending his scoring contributions beyond domestic competition.

A prolific start

Salah made his Trabzonspor debut in the opening round against Kasımpaşa, coming off the bench in the 58th minute. He earned a starting place for the following match against Başakşehir and responded with two goals in a 2-1 victory.

He continued his scoring run against Amed Sportif Faaliyetler, although Trabzonspor suffered a 2-1 defeat, before converting a penalty in the team's emphatic 5-0 win over Gençlerbirliği in the fourth round.

The Egyptian had scored four goals in the first five rounds before producing his standout performance against Galatasaray, when his hat trick took him to seven league goals.

His strike against Beşiktaş then brought him to eight, giving him sole possession of the scoring lead after eight rounds.