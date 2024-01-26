Şanlıurfa's hearing-impaired football team, recently promoted to the Hearing Impaired Süper Lig, is gearing up for their inaugural season in the league after clinching the top spot in the 2022-2023 Cemil Can Season of the Turkish Deaf Football 1. Lig.

Club president and coach, Mustafa Bebe, shared his optimism with Anadolu Agency (AA), highlighting the experienced competition they will face in the Süper Lig.

Bebe expressed the team's dedication, saying: "We worked hard to secure promotion last season, braving rain, mud, and cold. Our immediate goal is to retain our position in the league, but with support, we could aim even higher. Financial backing is crucial for success, and while we're currently self-sufficient, we hope for additional support to elevate our performance in the league. The excitement of playing in the Süper Lig is a dream for every footballer, and we hope the people of Şanlıurfa come out, watch, and support our team."

Team captain Fuat Çelik shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, emphasizing their desire to set a positive example for the youth.

"We have become a formidable team with the addition of young talent. Our preparations are in full swing, and we aim to represent Şanlıurfa with distinction. We want to be role models for the youth and support them to reach greater heights," Çelik said.

Ahmet Çekilmez, a player on the team, recalled their undefeated journey to Süper Lig promotion last season.

"Our relentless preparation for the new season is ongoing, and our first match against Diyarbakır awaits us this weekend. Winning this initial match is our target, and we look forward to sharing the joy with our fans from Şanlıurfa. Our ultimate goal is to establish ourselves as a permanent presence in the league, and we are confident in our ability to achieve this," Çekilmez said.