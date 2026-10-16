Saudi Arabia is pressing ahead with plans to host next year's Asian Cup, organizers said Friday, even as security concerns following a deadly attack on Riyadh disrupt the country's international sports calendar.

The 24-team football tournament is scheduled to run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 5, 2027, but uncertainty has grown after several sporting events were postponed or canceled amid heightened security concerns.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement claimed responsibility for Saturday's strike on Riyadh's international airport, which killed at least 12 people and wounded more than 300.

The attack has prompted organizers and participating countries to reassess plans for major events in the Saudi capital. Australia withdrew its team from the urban cycling World Championships on Friday, citing concerns about the safety of athletes and staff, while golf's Asian Tour postponed its flagship Saudi International indefinitely.

Despite the disruptions, the Asian Cup's local organizing committee said preparations were continuing as planned.

"Preparations across all organisational and operational areas are progressing according to the approved schedule, including work on venues, facilities and supporting services," the committee said in a statement.

It added that it would continue monitoring relevant developments and ensure the necessary conditions were in place for the tournament to proceed successfully.

The announcement follows comments earlier this week from Asian Football Confederation President Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, who said the continental championship could be postponed until 2028 if necessary.

The Asian Cup is one of Saudi Arabia's biggest upcoming sporting commitments and is expected to serve as an important test of its ability to stage major international football competitions ahead of the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Security concerns reshape sports calendar

The Saudi International, a $5 million golf tournament sponsored by the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF), was scheduled for Nov. 18-21 at Riyadh Golf Club.

The Asian Tour said the decision to postpone the event followed an assessment of the organizational and logistical challenges involved in staging a tournament of its international standing. It did not announce a replacement date.

Australia's withdrawal from the urban cycling World Championships, scheduled for early November in Riyadh, reflects similar concerns.

AusCycling said the safety and well-being of its athletes and staff remained its highest priority.

The Australian government has advised travelers to reconsider trips to Saudi Arabia generally, as well as travel through Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, because of recent security incidents.

Other events have also been affected. The Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis tournament in Riyadh has been moved from October to December, while FIFA on Thursday postponed the FIFAe Finals 2026 video game competition in the Saudi capital until an unspecified date.

The setbacks come as Saudi Arabia continues to invest heavily in international sport through the PIF, using major events to raise the country's global profile and support its broader economic ambitions.

However, the security concerns coincide with questions about the kingdom's spending commitments for the 2034 World Cup.

U.S. news website Semafor reported earlier this week that the PIF was preparing to tell FIFA it would scale back stadium plans for the tournament as part of a broader review of domestic spending. Reuters has contacted the fund for comment.