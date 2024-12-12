Fireworks and drone displays depicting the iconic golden World Cup trophy lit up the Riyadh skyline Wednesday night as Saudi Arabia officially secured the hosting rights for the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

The announcement, though expected, marked a significant milestone in the kingdom's ambitions to establish itself as a global sports powerhouse.

A speech by President of FIFA Gianni Infantino is broadcasted on a screen during a ceremony, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Pride and celebration

Despite Saudi Arabia being the sole candidate since last year, the formal confirmation by FIFA spurred grand celebrations across the Gulf kingdom.

On Tahliah Street in Riyadh, green flags emblazoned with the sword of Saudi Arabia fluttered in the breeze while the words "Welcoming the World 2034" illuminated skyscrapers in Arabic.

A fan takes a selfie with a replica World Cup trophy as Saudi Arabia is announced as the host of the 2034 World Cup, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

“I used to dream of attending the World Cup, but the logistics were always an obstacle,” said 44-year-old civil servant Abdulrahman al-Shehri. “Now, the dream has come true with the World Cup being organized in Saudi Arabia. I will plan to watch most of the matches from the stadium. The tournament is close to home now.”

For others like 35-year-old Khaled al-Azza, hosting the tournament epitomized the kingdom’s growing capabilities. “Not long ago, such an idea seemed far-fetched. Now, there is nothing impossible for Saudis,” he said.

Vision 2030

The World Cup’s arrival in Saudi Arabia is deeply intertwined with Vision 2030, a sweeping reform agenda spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The initiative seeks to diversify the oil-dependent economy by investing in tourism, culture and sports.

As part of this strategy, Saudi Arabia has already staged high-profile events like Formula One races, international boxing matches and tennis tournaments.

“Hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034 represents an important opportunity to highlight the continuous progress that the Kingdom has been experiencing,” said the official Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Sports and Youth Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal al-Saud (C) reacts after Saudi Arabia was confirmed as the host of the 2034 World Cup, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 11, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Crown Prince Mohammed underscored the nation’s commitment to football’s global development, describing the event as a platform to promote “love, peace and tolerance.”

Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal echoed this sentiment. “Saudi Arabia is opening up to the world,” he said in a televised message, adding that the kingdom aims to “create new opportunities for growth and reach new audiences in new ways.”

Challenges and aspirations

While the celebratory mood swept through Riyadh, challenges loom large.

The Saudi bid document highlights the need for 14 stadiums capable of seating at least 40,000 spectators.

Currently, the nation has only two such facilities: Jeddah’s King Abdullah Sports City Stadium and Riyadh’s King Fahd International Stadium.

Ziad bin Nahit, 48, acknowledged the enormity of the task, noting it could surpass the effort required by Qatar, which hosted the 2022 World Cup. “We are not only talking about the World Cup,” he said. “We are talking about organizing Expo 2030 and hosting other global events. It is a matter of pride.”